Romanian President Warns Russia's Ambassador Could Be Expelled Over Future Drone Incidents

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this in an interview with BBC journalists, Ukrinform reports.

Dan said Romania has no doubt that a Russian Geran-2 drone crashed into a residential building in the city of Galați on May 29.

According to the Romanian president, experts were able to identify the drone by comparing the recovered debris with an intact Geran-2 UAV that had previously fallen on Romanian territory without detonating.

Asked whether Romania was considering additional measures beyond closing Russia's consulate in Constanta and expelling the Russian consul, Dan replied: "I hope they [the Russians] will stop. If not, there are other measures that can be taken. For example, expelling the ambassador. There is a certain hierarchy of diplomatic measures."

Romanian president: Drone that hit house may have been downed by Ukrainian air defense

On the night of May 28-29, a drone struck a residential apartment building in Galați, a city in eastern Romania near the Ukrainian border, injuring two people.

According to Romania's Ministry of National Defense, the drone entered Romanian territory as part of a larger group of UAVs. Only one drone hit the residential building and exploded on impact. Another drone without an explosive payload was later found in Maramureș County in northwestern Romania.

Following the incident, Dan ordered the closure of the Russian consulate in Constanta and declared the Russian consul persona non grata.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine would support Romania following the drone attack and help strengthen the protection of its airspace.

Photo: Nicusor Dan, X