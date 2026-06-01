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Uavs Struck 18 Russian Oil Facilities In May

Uavs Struck 18 Russian Oil Facilities In May


2026-06-01 12:14:33
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Commander Robert“Madiar” Brovdi of the Unmanned Systems Forces announced this on Facebook.

“Throughout May, the freedom-loving Ukrainian bird marked the occupier's oil refining industry's fiery coming-of-age at 18+: Moscow, Saratov, Tuapse 5.0, Volgograd, Yaroslavl, Novorossiysk, Grushovaya, Syzran, Kstovo, Ryazan, Taman, Perm, Kirishi, Samara, Yaroslavl-LVDS, Primorsk, Taganrog, Astrakhan and Orenburg gas processing plants-primary oil and gas refining facilities and storage tanks were ablaze-more than half of those on the list were shut down or ceased operations during the month,” Brovdi noted.

“Not counting the numerous oil depots set ablaze in May in the marshes and in the temporarily occupied territories, such as yesterday's oil terminal in Feodosia and a number of oil pumping stations and chemical plants in the marshes,” Brovdi added.

Read also: Ukrainian forces strike Russian shadow fleet tanker, oil depot in Taganrog, oil terminal in Crimea

As the commander of the Special Operations Forces noted,“18 is my favorite number throughout the entire war; those involved know this very well. And yes, 20 liters of fuel in one hand in Crimea-that sounds promising.”

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of May 31, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the“Saratovsky” oil refinery, the“Lazarevo” line production and dispatch station in the Kirov region, and other enemy targets.

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