Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 10: Ananya Panday, Lakshya's Film Crosses Rs 24 Crore In India

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 10: Lakshya, Ananya Panday's romantic drama continues its gradual box office journey. The film recorded a slight jump in collections on its second Sunday, taking its India net total beyond Rs 24 crore

Chand Mera Dil witnessed a modest rise in earnings on its second Sunday at the box office. The film collected Rs 1.80 crore on Day 10, reflecting a growth of nearly 2.9 percent compared to the previous day's figures.

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Despite facing stiff competition and limited pre-release buzz, the romantic drama has managed to maintain a steady pace in theatres. The film was screened across 2,667 shows on Sunday, helping it add another solid amount to its overall collection.

After earning Rs 19.45 crore during its first week, the film continued to add to its tally over the second weekend. With Day 10 collections included, Chand Mera Dil's total India net collection now stands at Rs 24.30 crore.

The India gross collection has reached Rs 28.74 crore. While the numbers may not place the film among the biggest hits of the year, its consistent performance has allowed it to stay relevant at the ticket window.

Day-wise India Net Collection:

Day 1: Rs 3 crore

Day 2: Rs 3.65 crore

Day 3: Rs 4.25 crore

Day 4: Rs 2.25 crore

Day 5: Rs 2.10 crore

Day 6: Rs 1.90 crore

Day 7: Rs 2.20 crore

Day 8: Rs 1.30 crore

Day 9: Rs 1.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 1.80 crore

Total: Rs 24.30 crore

The film has also contributed additional revenue from overseas markets. Chand Mera Dil has earned Rs 3.50 crore in international gross collections so far.

Combining domestic and overseas earnings, the movie's worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 32.24 crore. The film recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 23.71 percent on Day 10, indicating a stable audience turnout during the second weekend.

Directed by Vivek Soni, Chand Mera Dil stars Lakshya as Aarav and Ananya Panday as Chandni. The cast also includes Aastha Singh as Jyotsna, alongside Pratham Rathod, Aashish Dubey, Ankur Poddar and Elvis Jose in supporting roles. The romantic drama hit theatres on May 22, 2026.