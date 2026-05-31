SEIMC Launches Precision Gallbladder-Preserving Treatment To Safeguard Biliary Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, May 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 14, 2026, Shanghai East International Medical Center (SEIMC) achieved a major milestone in global minimally invasive biliary treatment by successfully completing its first overseas clinical application of precision gallbladder-preserving surgery. As an upgraded and innovative surgical solution, SEIMC's refined procedure disrupts the longstanding“one-size-fits-all” cholecystectomy model for common gallbladder diseases. Delivering individualized, evidence-based clinical care, SEIMC's advanced treatment system achieves superior patient outcomes by removing lesions while preserving the gallbladder's natural physiological functions, providing a state-of-the-art, patient-oriented treatment option for patients with various biliary conditions.

While traditional gallbladder removal can eliminate pathological lesions, the procedure is associated with a range of postoperative adverse outcomes, including persistent dyspepsia, diarrhea and bile reflux. Many patients also require long-term dietary limitations, significantly compromising their postoperative quality of life. To resolve these clinical shortcomings, the professional hepatobiliary surgery team at SEIMC has developed a standardized gallbladder-preserving treatment protocol guided by rigorous clinical indications.

SEIMC adopts a systematic preoperative evaluation framework integrating gallbladder function ultrasonography, CT and MRCP imaging to comprehensively assess gallbladder morphology, functional status and lesion features, excluding potential surgical contraindications. Tailored precisely for eligible patients with gallstones, gallbladder polyps and gallbladder fundal adenomyomatosis, the customized surgical strategy ensures complete lesion resection while retaining the gallbladder's physiological digestive capacity.

Compared with traditional cholecystectomy, SEIMC's gallbladder-preserving surgery offers distinct clinical advantages, including minimally invasive incisions, reduced intraoperative blood loss, shortened hospital stay and accelerated postoperative recovery. The technique effectively prevents typical post-surgical complications, removes restrictive dietary requirements, and substantially improves patients' long-term quality of life. Widely implemented in clinical practice, the standardized procedure has achieved consistent and reliable therapeutic results.

Committed to patient-centric precision medical services, SEIMC's seasoned hepatobiliary team will continue to formulate personalized, evidence-based treatment plans in strict accordance with international medical standards, delivering reliable and professional protection for patients' gallbladder and biliary health.

Company Information

Company: Shanghai East International Medical Center (SEIMC)

Contact Person: Ziwei Feng

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24hr Tel: (86 21) 5879-9999 | (86)150-0019-0899

City: Shanghai, China