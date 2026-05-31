NVIDIA DSX Gives Infrastructure Builders The Playbook For AI Factories



Engineered from the ground up for AI factories, the NVIDIA DSX platform defines how next-generation infrastructure is designed, built and operated - driving lowest token cost and accelerating time to first production across NVIDIA chips, systems, software, facilities and partner technologies.

New DSX MaxLPS software enables AI infrastructure and factories to deliver the lowest token cost by maximizing token performance per megawatt.

Open source, modular DSX OS software brings together lifecycle management, runtime consistency and health automation, resiliency, multi-tenant AI factory operations and platform services.

Industry-leading manufacturers are building NVIDIA DSX-ready systems supporting the buildout of AI factories with extreme codesign. Growing DSX partnerships across every layer of the stack accelerate the design, deployment and operation of AI factories worldwide.



TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA GTC Taipei -- NVIDIA today announced the NVIDIA DSXTM platform, which gives infrastructure builders a complete playbook to create AI factories.

NVIDIA DSX brings together open source, modular software libraries, application programming interfaces, reference designs, NVIDIA accelerated computing platforms and partner technologies into a common, codesigned platform for AI factory design, deployment and operations.

NVIDIA is the only company that builds the full AI factory. By aligning every layer of the stack across compute, software, facilities and partner technologies, DSX provides infrastructure builders with a proven framework to design, deploy and operate AI factories at scale.

The integrated platform accelerates deployment, improves operational reliability and resiliency at scale and enables a broad ecosystem of solutions designed to turn every megawatt into more intelligence at the lowest token cost.

“We're not just shipping chips - we're giving every infrastructure builder a complete playbook to build AI factories,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.“With the DSX platform, you can simulate the entire factory before you spend a dollar, validate performance before a single rack is installed and operate with the kind of reliability that production AI demands.”

DSX Platform Elements

DSX now spans the full stack, from silicon and systems to infrastructure software, facilities and partner technologies. The latest additions to the platform include new open source software:



DSX MaxLPSTM: A suite of technologies to maximize token performance per megawatt within a fixed power budget, enabling lowest token cost for AI factories. Combining 45-degrees-Celsius liquid cooling with in-rack technologies that optimize performance per watt, DSX MaxLPS lets operators run up to 40% more GPUs at their most energy-efficient operating point with minimal impact on workload performance. DSX OS TM: Open source, modular software purpose-built for AI factory operations, providing lifecycle management, intelligence scheduling, runtime consistency, health automation, resiliency, multi-tenant operations and platform services.

DSX MaxLPS and DSX OS join an existing set of features under the DSX platform:



DSX Reference Design: Generation-specific, validated AI factory architectures covering compute, networking, storage, hardware cluster design and facilities infrastructure - including power, cooling and controls, as well as civil, structural and architectural design.

DSX SimTM: High-fidelity simulation layer for the AI factory lifecycle, helping NVIDIA, partners and customers to model, validate and optimize infrastructure decisions from planning and design through deployment and operations.

DSX Flex: Connects AI factories to power-grid services, enabling dynamic workload adaptation to grid signals such as load shedding, demand response and pricing events, and orchestrating renewable and hybrid power across utility, onsite renewables and storage. DSX ExchangeTM: Enables scalable, secure integration of compute, network, energy, power and cooling plant signals between IT, operational technology and operations agents.

Growing DSX Ecosystem

NVIDIA is partnering with industry-leading Taiwan system manufacturers to expand the DSX ecosystem, supporting the buildout of AI factories with extreme codesign at their core.

NVIDIA cloud partners CoreWeave, Crusoe, Firmus, IREN, Lambda, Nebius, Nscale and Yotta Data Services are deploying core components of the DSX platform stack - DSX Sim, DSX MaxLPS and DSX OS - to reduce risk, improve GPU utilization and bring AI cloud capacity online faster.

Dell Technologies, HPE, Lenovo and Supermicro together with ASUS, Foxconn, GIGABYTE, Pegatron, Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), Wistron and Wiwynn are building NVIDIA DSX-ready systems and contributing simulation-ready assets that enable customers to deploy complete, full-stack AI factory solutions at global scale.

Within the ecosystem, model-based systems engineering serves as the bridge between rack design to facility deployment, for an AI infrastructure optimized for token performance per megawatt. Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) and Pegatron are working with Dassault Systèmes to create a live AI factory digital twin configurator to automate rack-to-facility design with increased quality and reduced workload. The adoption of DSX Sim by system manufacturers expands the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint ecosystem, deepening integration with software partners Cadence, PTC and Siemens.

DSX Flex is powering a commercial, multi-megawatt pilot with Emerald AI and Silicon Valley Power to demonstrate grid-responsive AI factories that can dynamically adjust power consumption in response to utility signals while protecting AI workload performance, helping safeguard grid reliability and affordability for customers while unlocking additional power capacity to support AI growth.

Partners are adopting various DSX OS software components for lifecycle management, multi-tenancy, security, health automation, resilience and platform services. Ecosystem partners adopting DSX OS components include Aible, BeyondAI, Bhashini, DCAI, Mirantis, OpenNebula Systems, Rafay, Red Hat, Sarvam, Simplismart, Spectro Cloud, Supermicro, vCluster and Vultr.

Watch Huang's keynote and learn more at NVIDIA GTC Taipei.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in AI and accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:

Kristin Uchiyama

Corporate Communications

NVIDIA Corporation

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Many of the products and features described herein remain in various stages and will be offered on a when-and-if-available basis. The statements above are not intended to be, and should not be interpreted as a commitment, promise, or legal obligation, and the development, release, and timing of any features or functionalities described for our products is subject to change and remains at the sole discretion of NVIDIA. NVIDIA will have no liability for failure to deliver or delay in the delivery of any of the products, features or functions set forth herein.

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