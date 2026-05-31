Costa Rica Faces 250% Surge In Wildfires Ahead Of El Niño Strengthening

Costa Rica Faces 250% Surge In Wildfires Ahead Of El Niño Strengthening
Despite the fact that the El Niño phenomenon has not yet officially established itself, Costa Rica is already recording a 250% increase in wildfires so far this year compared to the same period in 2025.A Year-Round Fire Season: The New Reality?
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Global Precedents: In countries like the United States and Chile, the fire season has ceased to be distinctly marked; emergencies now strike practically year-round.
The Worst-Case Scenario: For Costa Rica, the ultimate operational challenge would be battling simultaneous, large-scale interface fires threatening structures across Guanacaste, the Southern Zone, and the Southern Caribbean all at once.
The post Costa Rica Faces 250% Surge in Wildfires Ahead of El Niño Strengthening appeared first on The Costa Rica News.
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