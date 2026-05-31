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Costa Rica Faces 250% Surge In Wildfires Ahead Of El Niño Strengthening


2026-05-31 11:30:46
(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) The post Costa Rica Faces 250% Surge in Wildfires Ahead of El Niño Strengthening appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

    Despite the fact that the El Niño phenomenon has not yet officially established itself, Costa Rica is already recording a 250% increase in wildfires so far this year compared to the same period in 2025.

    A Year-Round Fire Season: The New Reality?
    • Global Precedents: In countries like the United States and Chile, the fire season has ceased to be distinctly marked; emergencies now strike practically year-round.
    • The Worst-Case Scenario: For Costa Rica, the ultimate operational challenge would be battling simultaneous, large-scale interface fires threatening structures across Guanacaste, the Southern Zone, and the Southern Caribbean all at once.
    Deep Concern Over Mature Forests and National Parks

    The post Costa Rica Faces 250% Surge in Wildfires Ahead of El Niño Strengthening appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

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