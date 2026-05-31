MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) KoverNow partners with Watch Exchange, Singapore's leading luxury watch dealer, to offer digital watch insurance, backed by AXA XL

SINGAPORE, June 1, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - KoverNow, the digital insurance platform for high-value items and collectibles, has announced a strategic partnership with Watch Exchange, one of Singapore's most trusted luxury watch dealerships.







The partnership enables collectors and enthusiasts to insure their luxury timepieces digitally with worldwide coverage backed by AXA XL, a leading global insurer of property, casualty, and specialty coverages for businesses worldwide. Customers benefit from exclusive offers with competitive rates and a fully digital experience - receiving instant quotes based on market value and activating coverage either at the moment of purchase or from the comfort of their own home. Coverage includes protection against accidental damage, loss and theft.

Watch Exchange is recognized for its exceptional buying and selling services, strict authenticity standards and as a leading destination for some of the world's most sought-after luxury watches. With a focus on delivering both access and enduring value, the partnership enhances its offering by introducing a seamless way for customers to protect their watches as a natural extension of the purchase experience.

This partnership marks KoverNow's first retail deployment under its insurance intermediary relationship with AXA XL in Singapore, reflecting its capability in delivering high-value, specialist items insurance through a fully digital experience.

"Acquiring a watch is a deliberate and meaningful moment and protecting it should be just as straightforward," said Stephan Kaiser, CEO of KoverNow. "KoverNow's tech-enabled process equips collectors with a simple platform to secure world-class coverage so that they can truly enjoy their collections with confidence. We are very pleased to have Watch Exchange as our partner and its endorsement underscores our ability to deliver high-quality watch insurance digitally in concert with established retail channels."

"At Watch Exchange, we are committed to offering services that elevate the experience for our customers. KoverNow's tailored insurance solution creates a simple and smooth way to safeguard your watch collection. We're thrilled to be adding a valuable layer of support to the ownership journey of our esteemed customers," said Darren Yeoh, Sales Manager of Watch Exchange.

"Luxury watches today are both cherished personal possessions and increasingly valuable collectible assets," said Rhiannon Alban-Davies, Head of Fine Art & Specie Asia at AXA XL.“As the market evolves, collectors expect protection solutions that are as seamless and sophisticated as the way they buy and manage their collections. Through this partnership, we are pleased to support an innovative digital insurance experience that combines specialist underwriting expertise with convenience and peace of mind for watch owners."

About KoverNow

KoverNow delivers digital insurance for high-value items and collectibles in Singapore and Hong Kong, including watches, jewellery, handbags, cameras, wine, whisky and art. Through the KoverNow app, collectors can insure their cherished items in a single digital journey - from onboarding and obtaining instant quotes to activating coverage and filing claims. Its proprietary model ensures asset authenticity, accurate valuation and long-term ownership. Partnering with leading insurers and distribution partners such as luxury retailers, financial institutions and auction houses, KoverNow enables specialist insurance to be offered at the point of sale. Visit for more.

About Watch Exchange

Watch Exchange is Singapore's largest and best-reviewed independent luxury watch retailer, based in Orchard, Singapore. Built on a simple promise of Luxury Meets Trust, every timepiece undergoes a rigorous inspection process and is backed by a one-year warranty from Watchlab, our in-house Swiss-standard service centre. Recognised as an Enterprise 50 winner and CaseTrust accredited, Watch Exchange operates two boutiques at Far East Plaza, Orchard, serving watch lovers and enthusiasts across Singapore.

ABOUT AXA XL

AXA XL provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit

ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE

AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit

For further information, please contact:

Jennifer Cheung

KoverNow PTE LTD