Qmic Releases Qatar Traffic Report 20242025

The report highlights national mobility trends including traffic trends, congestion patterns, mobility behaviour, and road network performance

The Qatar Mobility Innovations Centre (Qmic) has released the latest edition of the Qatar Traffic Report (QTR) for 2024–2025, providing comprehensive insights into traffic trends, congestion patterns, mobility behaviour, and road network performance across the country.

As part of this release, Qmic also launched a dedicated website for the QTR, accessible through its official website, enabling continuous yearly updates and easier access to mobility analytics, traffic indicators, and congestion insights.

The QTR represents one of the country's leading locally developed mobility intelligence initiatives, supporting transportation planning, smart city development, infrastructure optimisation, and data-driven decision-making. The report provides valuable insights for government entities, urban planners, transportation stakeholders, researchers, and the wider public by analysing traffic dynamics and mobility behaviour across the country.

This latest edition highlights key traffic and mobility patterns observed throughout 2024 and 2025, including congestion evolution, peak traffic periods, commuter behaviour, and road usage trends. The report also reflects the continued growth and transformation of the country's transportation ecosystem as the country advances its smart mobility and sustainable urban development objectives.

Omar Mohammed al-Jaber, director, strategic partnerships & outreach of Qmic, stated,“Through the Qatar Traffic Report, we aim to provide reliable, data-driven mobility insights that support smarter transportation planning and contribute to enhancing traffic efficiency and the quality of life across Qatar. The report reflects Qmic's long-standing commitment to developing national mobility intelligence capabilities and leveraging advanced technologies to support Qatar's digital transformation and smart city objectives.

“With the launch of the dedicated QTR platform, we are also creating a sustainable and continuously evolving resource that enables stakeholders to better understand mobility patterns and make more informed decisions.”

The report is powered by Qmic's advanced multi-source mobility data ecosystem, which continuously collects and processes large-scale traffic and mobility data from across the country.

The data is gathered through an integrated infrastructure that combines Qmic's proprietary traffic-sensing technologies, connected-vehicle telematics systems, crowdsourced mobility data, advanced GIS layers, and AI-powered analytics platforms.

By integrating multiple sources of real-time and historical traffic data, Qmic can generate highly detailed mobility insights that support congestion analysis, transportation planning, operational optimisation, and future infrastructure development.

The newly launched QTR platform transforms the report into a continuously evolving digital resource rather than a static annual publication. On the website, users can explore traffic patterns, congestion indicators, and mobility trends via a centralised, user-friendly interface.