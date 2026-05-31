Prince Ali, Swiss FA President Discuss Cooperation

The meeting took place on the sidelines of a friendly match between the Jordan national team and Switzerland, part of the Nashama's preparations for the upcoming World Cup, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

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