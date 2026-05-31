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Prince Ali, Swiss FA President Discuss Cooperation

Prince Ali, Swiss FA President Discuss Cooperation


2026-05-31 11:20:11
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, president of the Jordan Football Association, met on Sunday with Swiss Football Association President Peter Knäbel in Switzerland to discuss ways of enhancing cooperation between the two governing bodies.

During the meeting, Prince Ali and Knäbel exchanged national team shirts as commemorative gifts.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of a friendly match between the Jordan national team and Switzerland, part of the Nashama's preparations for the upcoming World Cup, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

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Jordan Times

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