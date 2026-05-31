Maharashtra MLC Polls: BJP Fields Arun Lakhani, Soon Related To Pawars

Arun Lakhani, whose family is soon set to be linked with NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Supriya Sule through the marriage of his son Sarang Lakhani to Sule's daughter Revati, has been chosen by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as its candidate for the Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadchiroli Local Authorities Constituency in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections.

The nomination has drawn attention across political circles due to the upcoming family relationship between a senior BJP office-bearer and one of the state's most prominent political families, which is in the opposition. Despite the personal connection, Arun Lakhani has remained actively associated with the BJP and currently serves as Co-Treasurer of BJP Maharashtra.

Who is Arun Lakhani?

A prominent industrialist from Nagpur, Lakhani is the Chairman of the Vishvaraj Group, known for its work in water infrastructure and sustainability projects. Over the years, he has established himself as a respected figure in business, sports administration and public life. Lakhani also plays a key role in Indian badminton administration as President of the Maharashtra Badminton Association and Treasurer of the Badminton Association of India.

Electoral Contest and Calculations

The BJP's decision to field Lakhani is being seen as a move to bring a candidate with strong organisational, business and social credentials into the electoral arena. The Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadchiroli seat is considered one of the most significant Local Authorities Constituency seats in the Vidarbha region.

With the announcement, Arun Lakhani now finds himself at the centre of both political and public attention, not only because of his candidature but also due to his family's upcoming association with the Pawar family. The electoral arithmetic in the constituency currently appears to favour the Mahayuti. Of the 977 total voters, the Mahayuti commands 445 votes, including 341 BJP, 39 Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), 63 NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) and 2 RPI (Athawale) members. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has a combined strength of 351 votes, comprising 293 Congress, 33 NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and 25 Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) members. In addition, 91 votes belong to independents and smaller parties, making them a potentially decisive factor in the contest despite the Mahayuti entering the election with a numerical advantage.

Polling for the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections is scheduled to be held on June 18, while counting of votes will take place on June 22. (ANI)

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