War Update: 229 Clashes On Front Line, Pokrovsk Sector Remains Most Active

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook as of 22:00 on May 31, 2026.

"Overall, since the beginning of this day, there have been 229 combat clashes at the front. Today, the enemy carried out 58 air strikes, dropping 174 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders used 4,452 kamikaze drones to strike our positions and civilian settlements and carried out 2,213 shellings," the post said.

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According to the General Staff, eight combat clashes took place during the day in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors. The enemy carried out 67 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, four of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the occupiers stormed our units' defensive lines 10 times near Lyman, Veterynarne, Kolodiazne, and Strytsia.

In the Kupiansk sector, the invaders attacked three times, trying to pressure our units in the areas of Shyikivka and Kupiansk.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian warriors successfully repelled seven enemy attempts to advance near Kopanky, Novomykolaivka, Dibrova, Stavky, Drobysheve, Lyman, and Ozerne. Four more combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces successfully thwarted four attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of Kryva Luka, Kalenyky, Nykyforivka, and Rai-Oleksandrivka. One combat clash is still ongoing there.

No offensive actions by the occupation forces were recorded on the Kramatorsk sector.

The Defense Forces successfully repelled 10 enemy assaults in the Kostiantynivka sector near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Mykolaivka, Pleshchiivka, and Stepanivka. One combat clash is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy carried out 40 attacks. The occupiers tried to break through in the areas of Vilne, Dorozhne, Bilytske, Rodynske, Oleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Shevchenko, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Novooleksandrivka, Serhiivka, Kotlyne, and Udachne.

According to preliminary estimates, 38 occupiers were eliminated on this sector today, and 17 more were wounded. Our warriors destroyed one multiple launch rocket system, one vehicle, and five pieces of special equipment belonging to the enemy. In addition, three vehicles, one gun, and one drone control post were damaged. Also, 183 enemy drones of various types were destroyed or jammed by electronic warfare systems.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the occupiers tried once to improve their tactical position, attacking near Verbove.

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In the Huliaipole sector, 29 attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the areas of Zaliznychne, Vozdvyzhivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Huliaipilske, Charnyne, Verkhnia Tersa, Rybne, and Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy tried 10 times to break into the defense near Shcherbaky, Bilohiria, Nesterianka, and Stepnohirsk. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovske sector, our defenders successfully stopped one enemy assault toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

There were no significant changes in the operational situation in other sectors.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied information that Russian troops had allegedly captured the village of Riasne in the Sumy region.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine