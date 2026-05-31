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Eight People Injured In Russian Attacks On Kherson Region On Sunday

Eight People Injured In Russian Attacks On Kherson Region On Sunday


2026-05-31 03:06:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

Russian forces continued to attack settlements across the region using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), artillery, mortars, and drones.

"According to the investigation, throughout May 31 the Russian army once again used multiple-launch rocket systems, tube artillery, mortars, and drones to attack settlements in the Kherson region. As of 17:30, eight people have been injured as a result of Russian aggression," the statement said.

Read also: Russian drone attacks police car in Kherson, three injured

Prosecutors reported that Russian forces shelled the settlement of Komyshany with MLRS, injuring five local residents.

In addition, three police officers were wounded overnight in an attack by a Russian FPV drone.

Law enforcement authorities have launched a pre-trial investigation into war crimes under Part 1 of Article 438 of Ukraine's Criminal Code, which covers violations of the laws and customs of war.

Illustrative photo

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UkrinForm

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