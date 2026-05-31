Zelensky: Kyiv Has Always Been At Center Of History

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky made the statement in a post on Facebook.

"Kyiv. Some were born here, some came here to study, live, and work, and some have never been here at all – but for every Ukrainian, Kyiv is dear. Ours. Warm. Cozy. The Kyiv we admire. The Kyiv we are proud of. The Kyiv we all cherish together and have defended, and continue to defend – because it is our heart," he wrote.

He stressed that Kyiv is a city that "has always been, and will always be, at the center of history," noting that the capital has withstood darkness, endured heavy strikes, and despite everything remains a global city of strength that continues to inspire with its vitality, resilience, and beauty.

Kyiv marks City Day

"Each of us has hundreds of moments for which we can say: 'My Kyiv, I love you!' My Kyiv, I will defend you! For as long as you stand, Ukraine stands. And as long as you are free, freedom flows through our veins!" Zelensky said.

He thanked Kyiv residents and Ukraine's defenders "who through their courage, work, and care make our capital and all of Ukraine something we can only be proud of."

Kyiv Day is marked on Sunday, May 31.