Zelensky: US, Europe Could Act As Joint Mediators In Talks With Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky said this in an interview with CBS News.

Commenting on remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio about stalled talks between Ukraine and Russia, Zelensky stressed that negotiations should not be limited to a single mediator.

"I will always be on the side that it can't be just the United States or Europe. I thought that the strongest position is when Ukraine, Russia, America (the United States), and Europe. I think that this is the strongest, powerful negotiation format," he said.

Asked whether he believes Russia could eventually agree to end the war, Zelensky said there are currently "several tracks" of dialogue, although last year the U.S. track was the priority.

"It was a trilateral meeting – the United States, Ukraine, and Russia. Yes, it was a technical level, not a leaders' level, at the level of NSA [national security advisors], but I think it was good," he said.

Zelensky expects Witkoff, Kushner to visit Kyiv in two weeks

Zelensky also said Ukraine remains open to direct bilateral talks with Russia and its leader.

"I'm ready to meet with Putin if he will be ready. I think we need more sanctions. I think we need more pressure. And you asked when they [Russia] will be ready, and if they will be ready, theoretically. I think yes, more sanctions, more pressure, and they will be ready for the dialogue," he said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine