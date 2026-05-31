Window For Negotiations With Russia Possible Before Winter Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky made the statement in an interview with CBS News, according to Ukrinform.

According to the President, Russia began losing the initiative on the battlefield in December 2025, and he shared this assessment with American partners.

"I said to them in January, I think that we have window for the negotiations, because each month they will lose more and more people, and they will lose, because of these reasons, they will lose initiative on the battlefield," Zelensky said.

He added that over the past month, the enemy had been unable to occupy more territory than Ukrainian forces had managed to liberate.

"So now we have this period of time before the winter. So I think that in winter- we have, before the winter, we need to find a way, diplomatic way, to sit and to speak," Zelensky stated.

Zelensky: US, Europe could act as joint mediators in talks with Russia

At the same time, he noted that this depends on internal pressure on Putin from Russian society, as well as sanctions pressure from the United States and Europe. In this regard, he emphasized the need to introduce new sanctions.

"It's good, it's diplomatic way," the President of Ukraine said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Commander of the Third Army Corps, Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky, stated that Ukraine has a "window" of several months to seize the initiative from Russia on the battlefield and strengthen its position for future peace negotiations.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine