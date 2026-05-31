Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The price of one ounce (31.1 grams) of gold in Azerbaijan fell by 66.1 manat ($38.9), or 0.8%, this week, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). The average weekly price per troy ounce of gold rose by 36.7 manat ($21.6), or 0.5%, compared to the previous week, reaching 7,726.1 manat ($4,544.7).

Gold ounce value change May 18 7,721.03 manat ($4,541.8) May 25 7,759.2 manat ($4,564.24) May 19 7,722.5 manat ($4,542.7) May 26 7,693.04 manat ($4,525.32) May 20 7,588.7 manat ($4,463.9) May 27 - May 21 7,716.4 manat ($4,539.06) May 28 - May 22 7,698.2 manat ($4,528.35) May 29 - Average price per week 7,689.4 manat ($4,523.18) Average price per week 7,726.1 manat ($4,544.76)

Over the past week, the price of one ounce of silver in Azerbaijan fell by 2.5 manat ($1.47), or 1.9%.

The average weekly price per ounce of silver rose by 2.7 manat ($1.59), or 2.1%, compared to last week, reaching 131.2 manat ($77.18).

Silver ounce value change May 18 128.3 manat ($75.47) May 25 132.4 manat ($77.88) May 19 129.7 manat ($76.29) May 26 129.9 manat ($76.41) May 20 125.2 manat ($73.65) May 27 - May 21 128.7 manat ($75.71) May 28 - May 22 130.2 manat ($76.59) May 29 - Average price per week 128.4 manat ($75.53) Average price per week 131.1 manat ($77.12)

Over the past week, the price of one ounces of platinum in Azerbaijan fell by 30.5 manat ($17.88), or 0.9%.

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