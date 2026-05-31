Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market
|Gold ounce value change
|May 18
|7,721.03 manat ($4,541.8)
|May 25
|7,759.2 manat ($4,564.24)
|May 19
|7,722.5 manat ($4,542.7)
|May 26
|7,693.04 manat ($4,525.32)
|May 20
|7,588.7 manat ($4,463.9)
|May 27
|-
|May 21
|7,716.4 manat ($4,539.06)
|May 28
|-
|May 22
|7,698.2 manat ($4,528.35)
|May 29
|-
|Average price per week
|7,689.4 manat ($4,523.18)
|Average price per week
|7,726.1 manat ($4,544.76)
Over the past week, the price of one ounce of silver in Azerbaijan fell by 2.5 manat ($1.47), or 1.9%.
The average weekly price per ounce of silver rose by 2.7 manat ($1.59), or 2.1%, compared to last week, reaching 131.2 manat ($77.18).
|Silver ounce value change
|May 18
|128.3 manat ($75.47)
|May 25
|132.4 manat ($77.88)
|May 19
|129.7 manat ($76.29)
|May 26
|129.9 manat ($76.41)
|May 20
|125.2 manat ($73.65)
|May 27
|-
|May 21
|128.7 manat ($75.71)
|May 28
|-
|May 22
|130.2 manat ($76.59)
|May 29
|-
|Average price per week
|128.4 manat ($75.53)
|Average price per week
|131.1 manat ($77.12)
Over the past week, the price of one ounces of platinum in Azerbaijan fell by 30.5 manat ($17.88), or 0.9%.--
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