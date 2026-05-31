Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of State For Defence Affairs Visits ST Engineering In Singapore
During his visit, His Excellency met with Chairman of ST Engineering, Teo Ming Kian, on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogu 2026, held in the Republic of Singapore.
His Excellency also visited ST Engineering's armored infantry vehicle factory 8x8.
HE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Singapore, Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Al Malki Al Jehani, attended the meeting, alongside several senior officers and a number of senior officials from Singapore's ST Engineering.
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