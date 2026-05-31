AIADMK MP Flags 'Conflict Of Interest', Questions TN Minister Aadhav Arjuna Holding Dual Roles

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 31 (IANS) AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP I.S. Inbadurai on Sunday raised concerns over Tamil Nadu Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna simultaneously holding positions as both a government regulator and a sports administrator, alleging that the arrangement could lead to a conflict of interest.

In a post on social media, Inbadurai pointed out that Aadhav Arjuna continues to serve as the President of the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) even after assuming office as Tamil Nadu's Minister for Sports Development.

The AIADMK leader argued that occupying both roles at the same time raises questions about transparency and impartiality in sports governance.

According to him, a minister responsible for formulating policies, overseeing sports development initiatives, and regulating sports-related activities should not simultaneously hold a leadership position in a national sports federation that may come under the purview of government decisions.

“This raises serious concerns about a potential conflict of interest and undermines public confidence in impartial sports governance,” Inbadurai said. He further stressed that the credibility of sports administration depends not only on the absence of actual bias but also on ensuring that there is no perception of bias among stakeholders.

“For governance to be fair, it is not enough that there is no bias; there must also be no appearance of bias,” he added.

The remarks have sparked a fresh debate over governance standards in sports administration and the extent to which public office-bearers should remain associated with sporting bodies after assuming executive responsibilities in government.

Questions surrounding conflicts of interest in sports governance have frequently surfaced across India, particularly in cases where political leaders or government officials simultaneously hold influential positions in sports federations.

Advocates of institutional reforms have often argued that a clear separation between regulatory authorities and sports administrators is necessary to ensure transparency, accountability, and fair decision-making.

There was no immediate response from Minister Aadhav Arjuna or the Basketball Federation of India regarding the allegations raised by the AIADMK MP.

The issue is expected to generate political discussion in the coming days, with opposition parties likely to seek clarification on whether holding both positions is consistent with principles of good governance and ethical sports administration.