CM Dhami Congratulates Bhagat Singh Koshyari On Receiving Padma Bhushan

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday visited the residence of former Uttarakhand CM and former Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, to congratulate him on being conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian honours, by the Government of India.

CM Hails Koshyari's Contributions

The Chief Minister said that the conferment of the Padma Bhushan on Bhagat Singh Koshyari is a matter of pride not only for Uttarakhand but for the entire nation. He noted that the award is a national recognition of Koshyari's decades-long contribution to public life, nation-building, social welfare, and his unwavering commitment to public service.

Dhami highlighted that throughout his political and public career, Koshyari has consistently placed public welfare, simplicity, and national interest above all else. "From his significant role in the Uttarakhand statehood movement to his contributions toward the development of the state and the nation, his service has been exemplary," he said.

The Chief Minister added that the ideals established by Koshyari as a public representative, Chief Minister, Member of Parliament, Governor, and social worker continue to inspire future generations. Describing his life as a remarkable example of struggle, service, and dedication, Dhami said that Koshyari has played a vital role in strengthening Uttarakhand's cultural identity, social consciousness, and developmental progress. "His experience, guidance, and commitment to the nation will continue to inspire society for years to come," CM Dhami said.

Higher Education Key to Viksit Bharat: CM Dhami

Earlier on Saturday, CM Dhami said higher education is not merely a means of acquiring knowledge but the foundation for building a developed, self-reliant and prosperous India. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while addressing a symposium on the theme "The Importance of Higher Education in Building Viksit Bharat 2047" at Shivalik College of Engineering, Dehradun, on Saturday, said that higher education is not merely a means of acquiring knowledge but the foundation for building a developed, self-reliant, and prosperous India.

He stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unprecedented transformations have taken place in the fields of education, innovation, research, and skill development, which will play a crucial role in realising the vision of making India a developed nation by 2047. (ANI)

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