NSA Ajit Doval Calls On Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing In Delhi

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Sunday called on Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing on Sunday. Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X, "NSA Shri Ajit Doval called on President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar today."

NSA Shri Ajit Doval called on President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar today. twitter/tvW0RSzrTL - Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) May 31, 2026

EAM Jaishankar holds talks with Myanmar President

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday called on Myanmar President and appreciated his positive approach towards strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries. Jaishankar also said he looked forward to Hlaing's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further advance cooperation between India and Myanmar.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to call on President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar in New Delhi today. Appreciate his positive sentiment towards deepening our longstanding bilateral cooperation. Look forward to his meeting with PM Narendra Modi to advance our partnership for peace, progress and prosperity."

Pleased to call on President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar in New Delhi today. Appreciate his positive sentiment towards deepening our longstanding bilateral cooperation. Look forward to his meeting with PM @narendramodi to advance our partnership for peace, progress and... twitter/GYPbfYauCB - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 30, 2026

Hlaing arrives in New Delhi

Min Aung Hlaing arrived in New Delhi after completing engagements in Bodh Gaya. Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, announced that Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh received him at the airport.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "A warm welcome to President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on his arrival in New Delhi from Bodh Gaya. He was received by Minister of State Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh at the airport. The visit provides an opportunity to further strengthen our bilateral partnership."

A warm welcome to President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on his arrival in New Delhi from Bodh Gaya. He was received by Minister of State Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh @KVSinghMPGonda at the airport. The visit provides an opportunity to further strengthen our bilateral partnership. twitter/YAVXNC5FZc - Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) May 30, 2026

Visit to Bodh Gaya

Earlier in the day, Hlaing offered prayers in the Mahabodhi Temple. Jaiswal said that Hlaing's visit underlines the Buddhist heritage between both nations.

President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar visited Bodh Gaya today and offered prayers at the sacred Mahabodhi temple. The visit reflected the deep spiritual and civilizational ties between India and Myanmar, rooted in a shared Buddhist heritage that continues to connect our... twitter/08Y7yJt61M - Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) May 30, 2026

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar visited Bodh Gaya today and offered prayers at the sacred Mahabodhi temple. The visit reflected the deep spiritual and civilizational ties between India and Myanmar, rooted in a shared Buddhist heritage that continues to connect our peoples across generations."

(ANI)

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