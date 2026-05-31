Attack On Abhishek Banerjee: Mamata Meets Nephew 5 Arrested So Far

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday met with party MP and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, as the political fiasco continues in the state over an alleged attack against him and party MP Kalyan Banerjee.

Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly attacked with bricks, stones, and eggs while visiting families affected by post-poll violence in Sonarpur, South 24 Parganas. He sustained injuries to his eye and claimed the assault was "BJP-sponsored" with an apparent attempt on his life. Banerjee also alleged that the police failed to provide adequate protection.

The five individuals were arrested in connection with the attack and were produced before the Baruipur court today. The accused individuals have been identified as Akash Gayen, Kajal Das, Debashish Dutta, Nirmalya Sengupta and Tapan Maiti.

According to TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, Abhishek Banerjee is undergoing treatment, and the "tests are pending, and they will have to be done."

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee also met with Kalyan Banerjee, after he alleged that he was attacked by BJP workers near Chanditala Police Station in Hooghly district, while on his way to submit a deputation regarding post-poll violence. Kalyan Banerjee termed it an "attempt to murder."

TMC Blames 'State-Sponsored Terrorism'

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that the attack on him in Sonarpur was "political violence and state-sponsored terrorism" by the BJP. He also thanked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his concern and support, following the incident.

"Thank you, Rahul ji, for your concern and constant support. We stand united and resolute in our fight to protect the soul of India, defend its democratic institutions and uphold the values enshrined in our Constitution," Abhishek Banerjee posted on X.

Recalling his participation in the Centre's diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, he added, "Last year, I travelled across five countries representing India as part of the all-party delegation for Operation Sindoor. I defended my country and stood united against terrorism. Today, I stand as a victim of political violence and state-sponsored terrorism unleashed by those who claim to be the guardians of nationalism. This is the reality of today's BJP."

Banerjee further alleged that political opponents are being targeted for questioning the ruling party. "If you support them, you are a patriot. If you question them, you become a target. If you stand with them, you are celebrated. If you stand against them, they try to silence you," he said.

"I would rather face intimidation while defending democracy than enjoy comfort by surrendering my principles. Power is temporary. The will of the people is permanent. I will bow only before the people, never before the people in power," Banerjee added.

"We will continue our fight against those who seek to weaken democracy and divide our nation. INDIA STANDS UNITED, and together, we will ensure that the politics of fear, hatred, violence and intimidation is defeated, and that the voice of the people prevails," he remarked.

TMC Announces Protests

The TMC leaders also held a protest against the BJP in Asansol. Kunal Ghosh told reporters that the Trinamool Congress legislature party meeting has been postponed.

Ghosh said, "The Trinamool Congress legislature party meeting was scheduled. Yesterday, our All India General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee was attacked. After that, a lot of MLAs and leaders held a protest rally in many areas. Our senior MP, Kalyan Banerjee, was also attacked today. The police are detaining people from the protests. We are postponing the meeting for now... The All India Trinamool Congress is giving a call to its workers that a protest will be held in all the wards and blocks against the attack on Abhishek Banerjee, Kalyan Banerjee and other party workers on 1 June. On 2 June, Mamata Banerjee will hold a protest meeting on Rani Rashmoni Road. Post-poll violence is going on right now. Mamata Banerjee will cover all the issues and lead our protest on Tuesday."

The TMC leaders lambasted the BJP and sought "good governance" from the state government.

West Bengal Legislative Assembly Deputy LoP, Nayna Bandyopadhyay, said, "The people of Bengal are seeing what is happening. The whole world and the country are seeing what is happening here."

TMC leader Madan Mitra said, "He (Abhishek Banerjee) is still in trauma. He needs medicine and treatment. We went to meet him. It happened with Kalyan Banerjee today and Saugata Roy three days ago. They are all senior MPs. The public is watching everything. The BJP has to render good governance since they are in power."

Political Reactions Pour In

INDIA Bloc Condemns Violence

TMC also got support from its INDIA bloc ally Congress. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor condemned the alleged attack against Abhishek Banerjee, saying that violence is "not good for politics."

Tharoor said that the tradition is to express opinions through the ballot box, instead of violence. The Congress leader told reporters, "Such a thing is not good for politics. Our tradition is to express our opinions through the ballot box, not through violence."

Congress leader Harish Rawat also said, "No matter how much this is condemned, it is too little. In Bengal, the BJP has started the rampage of violence. This is also very bad for the country. Violence against anyone is unacceptable. Violence has no place in democracy. We condemn this."

Congress MP Manoj Kumar called the violence against TMC leaders a "failure of governance." Kumar said, "This incident is condemnable, shameful and unfortunate. This is a danger to democracy as an MP was assaulted publicly. This should not happen. If he has done anything wrong, then there is a law to punish him. Such incidents prove that the governance has failed. Immediate action should be taken, and the people involved should be punished."

Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal also strongly condemned the attack, alleging that the incident was "premeditated" and raising questions over security arrangements and police inaction.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Sibal said he was "shocked" at the incident. "I was shocked yesterday when I saw on social media the manner in which Abhishek Banerjee was attacked. Now, obviously, it was a premeditated attack. Luckily, he was wearing a helmet, or else it would have been a fatal injury," Sibal said.

Sibal further alleged that Banerjee's security was deliberately withdrawn despite authorities being aware of his visit. "I think purposely, they withdrew the security of Abhishek Banerjee, who is a member of the Lok Sabha. They knew where he was going. People were gathered there--goons, they were certainly not citizens. These are the kind of people who should lose their right to vote," he said.

"The Chief Election Commissioner has made no statement. Shameful. And the policemen looked away, didn't interfere in the process at all," he added.

Calling for accountability, Sibal demanded an investigation into the alleged conspiracy behind the incident.

BJP Calls Attack an Expression of 'Public Anger'

Meanwhile, the BJP also expressed concern over the incidents of violence and condemned the alleged attacks. However, the ruling party also maintained that the attack was an expression of the public's anger towards the TMC.

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh condemned the attack on Abhishek Banerjee, but added that it reflected rising public anger against the former ruling party. Reacting to the attack, Ghosh said no one had the right to take the law into their own hands, but argued that people in West Bengal had been suffering under TMC rule for years.

"What happened to Abhishek Banerjee should not have happened. No one has the right to take the law into their own hands, but the public has been enduring what they've been putting up with for the past 15 years. Every single person has been harassed. The anger inside the public has to show up somewhere," Ghosh told reporters.

Ghosh further questioned Banerjee's decision to visit the area amid heightened tensions following the recently concluded Assembly elections. "Looking at the election results, you should have understood the situation. Why did you go there to play the hero? What will happen if someone who roams around with a convoy of 22 cars tries to act like a hero like that? The public has seen everything, and they were just waiting for an opportunity. Why are you giving people these opportunities?" the minister added.

State Minister Agnimitra Paul also said that the attack reflected "public anger." She claimed that the accused arrested were all cadres of an ex-TMC MLA. Agnimitra Paul said, "This is public anger. Abhishek Banerjee was saying yesterday that the BJP had done this, and today, when attackers were arrested, it was found that they are all cadres of ex-TMC MLA. It has been going on for a long time because this party runs on 'tola baazi', syndicate and cut-money. Serving the country is not their priority. That is why today, West Bengal has gone back 50 years at least, so this is public anger."

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane linked the attack on Abhishek Banerjee to the TMC government's past governance, asserting that the public is the ultimate authority in a democracy. Rane remarked that the public has the power to bestow affection and express severe displeasure towards political representatives in equal measure in a democratic setup.

These attacks have been part of several incidents of post-poll violence, after the BJP won and formed its first-ever government in West Bengal, while the TMC was restricted to 80 seats. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)