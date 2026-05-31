TN Invites Applications From Ulema, Religious Workers For Subsided Two-Wheeler Scheme

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 31 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has invited applications from eligible Ulema and religious workers for its subsidised two-wheeler scheme, offering financial assistance of up to Rs 50,000 for the purchase of a new vehicle.

The initiative is aimed at improving the mobility of religious functionaries and enabling them to carry out their community and religious responsibilities more effectively.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Chennai District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade said the scheme is being implemented through the Tamil Nadu Ulema and Other Personnel Welfare Board and is open to a wide range of religious workers serving in mosques and Islamic institutions across the state.

The beneficiaries include Aalims, Pesh-Imams, Arabic teachers, muezzins, mosque staff and other eligible religious functionaries who are actively engaged in religious and community services.

Applicants must be between 18 and 60 years of age and should meet the eligibility criteria prescribed by the Welfare Board. According to the Collector, the scheme seeks to ease transportation difficulties faced by religious workers who often travel extensively to perform duties such as leading prayers, conducting religious classes, attending community events, and providing spiritual guidance in various localities.

Under the programme, eligible beneficiaries can receive a subsidy of up to Rs 50,000 towards the purchase of a new two-wheeler. The government believes that improved access to personal transportation will help religious workers reach their destinations more efficiently and enhance their ability to serve local communities.

Interested applicants have been advised to obtain the prescribed application forms from their respective District Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Offices. The completed forms must be submitted along with all required supporting documents within the stipulated time frame.

The Collector said applications for the scheme will be accepted until June 30, 2026, and urged eligible Ulema and religious workers to take advantage of the opportunity. The subsidised two-wheeler scheme is part of the Tamil Nadu government's broader welfare measures aimed at supporting various sections of society through targeted assistance programmes.

By extending mobility support to Ulema and religious personnel, the state hopes to strengthen community outreach and improve the delivery of religious and social services at the grassroots level. Officials have encouraged prospective applicants to contact their district welfare offices for further details regarding eligibility conditions, documentation requirements and the application process.