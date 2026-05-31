Gujarat Dy CM's Light-Hearted IPL Final Post Creates Buzz On Social Media

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, May 31 (IANS) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi drew attention on social media with a humorous post welcoming cricket fans travelling to the state for the title clash between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Posting on social media platform X ahead of the final match, Sanghavi jokingly warned visitors that entering Gujarat during the IPL final could lead to "uncontrollable thepla, khaman, dhokla or fafda and jalebi consumption", a "sudden urge to do garba after every wicket", "severe addiction to Gujarati hospitality", and an "inability to leave".

He concluded the post by saying: "You have been warned. Welcome to Gujarat."

The post quickly gained traction online as thousands of supporters arrived in Ahmedabad for the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest cricket stadium and a venue that has previously hosted IPL title matches.

The light-hearted message came amid growing excitement surrounding a final featuring two recent IPL champions.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are seeking a second consecutive title after ending their long wait for a trophy last season, while Gujarat Titans are chasing their second IPL crown after winning the tournament in 2022.

The final is being played in Ahmedabad on May 31 after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) allotted the city the hosting rights for the season's championship match.

Both teams entered the contest after strong campaigns.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured direct qualification for the final through Qualifier 1 and arrived in Ahmedabad earlier in the week, while Gujarat Titans reportedly faced a disrupted build-up after stormy weather delayed their arrival in the city following their Qualifier 2 victory.

The delay left Shubman Gill's side with less than 24 hours to prepare for the match.

Cricket experts have described the contest as evenly balanced, with former India opener Virender Sehwag calling it a "straight 50-50" encounter despite Gujarat playing at their home venue.

Weather remained a major talking point ahead of the final, with forecasts predicting the possibility of rain and thunderstorms in Ahmedabad and concerns over potential interruptions to the match.

Tournament regulations provide for a reserve day if play is washed out, while Gujarat Titans would be declared champions if no result is possible across both days because they finished above Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the league standings.

Against that backdrop, Sanghavi's post added a lighter note to the build-up, with the Deputy Chief Minister using Gujarat's food, culture and hospitality to welcome supporters arriving for the season's biggest game.