Union Minister Reviews Power Sector, Urban Growth Schemes In Tripura

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Union Minister for Power & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar held a meeting with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha in Agartala on Sunday to review matters relating to the state's power sector and urban development schemes, according to an official statement.

The Union Minister highlighted the key areas where the State power department and the State Power sector PSUs could work on with a detailed action plan. Matters relating to the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and operational and financial parameters of the DISCOM were also discussed.

He emphasised the need for reducing Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses and improving the financial performance of the DISCOMs. He highlighted the need for improving the revenue collections with particular focus on prepaid conversion of meters installed with Government consumers and establishments.

The minister reviewed the progress of smart metering in the State and advised expeditious implementation. The State committed to the conversion of Government consumers to prepaid metering by August 2026 and completion of pending smart meter works by July 2027.

He further reviewed the status of resource adequacy and intra-State Transmission planning of the State so as to meet the growing demand and advised the State to ensure that transmission capacity addition keeps pace with demand growth. The State committed to expeditious augmentation of intra-State transmission infrastructure and adoption as per the resource adequacy plan.

Progress under PM-KUSUM and PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana was also reviewed; the State was advised to leverage these schemes to expand access to clean energy, including in remote and underserved areas. The State committed to install Rooftop Solar for 2 lakh consumers by March, 2027. This would also help in reducing the cost of electricity for these consumers.

Manohar Lal Khattra assured the state of the continued support and cooperation of the Government of India in the overall development of the State.

The Chief Minister said that the State would take all necessary measures for expeditious implementation of the works sanctioned for the State and for improving the overall performance of the power sector.

The meeting was attended by Tripura's Minister for Power, senior officials from the State Government, Union Ministry of Power, Union Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs and Power Sector Central public sector enterprises.