Chola-Era Copper Plates Recovered From Netherlands To Return To TN Soon: Union Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 31 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L. Murugan on Sunday said that the historic Chola-era Anaimangalam copper plates, recently recovered from the Netherlands, would soon be brought back to Tamil Nadu, describing the development as another significant step in India's efforts to reclaim its cultural heritage from overseas.

Murugan credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spearheading the campaign to recover priceless artefacts and historical treasures that had been taken out of the country over the years. He said the retrieval of the renowned Leiden copper plates marked a major achievement in preserving India's civilisational legacy and restoring valuable historical records to their rightful place.

According to the Minister, the Central government is committed to ensuring that the recovered copper plates are returned to Tamil Nadu at the earliest. He noted that the Prime Minister has consistently prioritised the protection and restoration of India's cultural heritage and has taken several initiatives to secure the return of artefacts from museums and private collections abroad.

The Anaimangalam copper plates, also known as the Leiden copper plates, are among the most important inscriptions from the Chola period. They provide valuable information about the reign of Emperor Rajaraja Chola I and the grants made to a Buddhist monastery at Nagapattinam, offering crucial insights into the political, cultural and religious history of South India during the Chola era.

Murugan, who participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's“Mann Ki Baat” programme, also highlighted key themes discussed by Prime Minister Modi during the latest edition of the monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. He said the Prime Minister lauded India's growing achievements in sports and interacted with promising athletes Gurindervir Singh and Animesh Kujur, appreciating their performances in track and field events, particularly the 100-metre sprint.

The Minister further noted that the PM spoke about traditional methods adopted across India to cope with the summer season, including the consumption of buttermilk and region-specific varieties of mangoes that form an integral part of local food cultures.

Murugan also praised the students of Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya in Nagercoil, whose efforts were highlighted by the Prime Minister. The students reportedly raised Rs 40 lakh for the welfare of armed forces personnel by saving just Re 1 a day, a gesture that Murugan described as an inspiring example of patriotism, discipline and social responsibility among the younger generation.

State BJP vice-president Karu Nagarajan and several party functionaries participated in the event.