India Holds Curtain Raiser Events In Shanghai Ahead Of International Yoga Day

MENAFN - IANS) Shanghai, May 31 (IANS) Consul General of India in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, inaugurated two curtain raiser events in Shanghai on Sunday, demonstrating the growing enthusiasm for Yoga and Indian wellness traditions across Eastern China, ahead of the 12th International Yoga Day.

The first event was a special Yoga camp organised for Bloodline, East Asia's largest volunteer-driven blood donation programme.

While addressing the participants, Mathur spoke about the importance of Yoga and AYUSH-based wellness practices in promoting preventive healthcare, holistic well-being, and healthy lifestyles.

He said that yoga's emphasis on physical fitness, mental resilience, and community service resonates strongly with the spirit of volunteerism and social responsibility embodied by Bloodline.

Later, Pratik Mathur delivered the opening remarks at the inauguration of the Annual East China Indian Community Badminton Competition.

He expressed gratitude to the Indian community for their active participation in promoting awareness and understanding of Yoga throughout the region.

He said that Eastern China has emerged as an important centre for Yoga practice, with increasing participation from people of various nationalities and backgrounds.

He noted that nearly 500 participants attended the two events.

He stressed that Yoga in the present time represents a shared cultural heritage of humanity, transcending national and cultural boundaries and contributes to the global pursuit of good health and well-being.

The events were organised as part of the Consulate's ongoing outreach activities leading up to the International Yoga Day 2026 celebrations on June 21, which are expected to witness participation from the Indian community, Chinese friends of India, yoga practitioners, students, and wellness enthusiasts across Eastern China.

This year marks the 12th International Day of Yoga with the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", which emphasises the importance of yoga for all ages. Yoga can be a valuable practice for healthy aging as it supports many of the abilities that help people stay active, independent, and engaged as they grow older, according to the official statement released by the United Nations (UN).

By combining gentle movement, stretching, breathing exercises, and mindfulness, yoga can help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and mobility and support mental well-being and stress management.

As yoga can be adapted to different fitness levels and health conditions, it offers an accessible way for many older adults to maintain their physical and emotional health.

These benefits support several goals of the WHO Decade of Healthy Ageing (2021–2030), including promoting independence, reducing fall risk, enhancing quality of life, and encouraging person-centered approaches to health and well-being.