Nagaland State Sambad Lottery Result (31-05-2026, 6 PM): Dear Wish Sunday Draw Out, ₹1 Crore Jackpot Winner Announced

The results of the Nagaland State Lotteries' Dear Vision Sunday Weekly Lottery, drawn at 6 PM on 31 May 2026, have been announced. Lottery participants across the region can now check whether their ticket numbers have won prizes in the latest draw. The weekly lottery continues to attract thousands of participants due to its attractive prize structure and multiple winning categories.

First Prize Winning Number

The coveted first prize of ₹1 crore has been awarded to:

78L 65358

Fifth Prize Winning Numbers

The following ticket numbers have won the fifth prize of ₹120 each:

0098, 0904, 1579, 2062, 3238, 4161, 5568, 6887, 7718, 8982

0165, 0940, 1587, 2138, 3304, 4205, 5590, 6906, 7874, 9078

0238, 1075, 1638, 2141, 3577, 4361, 5658, 6934, 8075, 9135

0531, 1111, 1679, 2275, 3735, 4647, 5822, 7061, 8079, 9143

0613, 1265, 1691, 2452, 3771, 4710, 5928, 7159, 8092, 9217

0618, 1389, 1759, 2558, 3820, 4843, 6211, 7318, 8125, 9295

0623, 1471, 1893, 2759, 3902, 4910, 6224, 7421, 8296, 9428

0794, 1485, 1900, 2832, 3933, 4978, 6227, 7450, 8554, 9605

0810, 1501, 1901, 2845, 4041, 5325, 6368, 7460, 8943, 9687

0866, 1517, 1997, 2950, 4054, 5507, 6473, 7567, 8957, 9695

Important Instructions For Winners

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify their ticket numbers with official lottery records before claiming their prizes. Winners must submit their original tickets, valid identity proof, and other required documents within the stipulated claim period.

Participants are encouraged to contact authorised lottery offices for detailed information regarding prize verification and claim procedures.

Popular Weekly Lottery Draw

The Nagaland State Lotteries' Dear Vision Sunday Weekly Lottery remains popular among participants due to its high-value jackpot prize and multiple reward categories. The weekly draw continues to generate strong interest among lottery enthusiasts seeking the opportunity to win substantial cash prizes.

Disclaimer:This article is intended for informational purposes only. Lottery results should always be verified through official Nagaland State Lottery government publications. We do not guarantee the accuracy of third-party or secondary sources, and we are not responsible for any discrepancies or losses arising from reliance on this information. Participants are advised to follow official guidelines before claiming any prize.