403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Food Affordability“Resonates With Everyone” And Scrutiny Of Sector Intensifies
(MENAFN- PRovoke) With some claiming that food prices in the UK could be 50% higher in November than they were at the start of the cost of living crisis in 2021, and a warning from foreign secretary Yvette Cooper that the world is“sleepwalking into a global food crisis,” the past couple of weeks have seen increased pressure on food companies to address the affordability crisis.
Matters came to a head in mid-May, when the UK Treasury suggested that the country's largest supermarket chains should introduce voluntary price caps on key groceries in return for the easing of some regulations, from packaging policies to proposed changes to rules around healthy food.
The sector's reaction was predictably hostile.“Government needs to focus on the root causes of rising food inflation, not the symptom,” said the Food & Drink Federation.“We don't believe the answer is a price cap and it's not clear to us how those proposals would work in practice.”
Stuart Machin, the chief executive of M&S called the suggestion“completely preposterous” and claimed the retailer already lost money on basic items such as milk and bread.“I don't think government should be trying to run business,” he said.“They should try to understand business better.... My advice is to try to reduce tax and regulatory burden and free us up in a very competitive market.”
The government quickly backed off the proposal, but with the situation almost certain to get worse before it gets better -even if the Strait of Hormuz can be reopened later this year-consumers are unlikely to see any relief in the near future. A FDF report last week found that business confidence among food manufacturers had dropped to -64%, the lowest levels since the energy crisis following the invasion of Ukraine. The vast majority (82%) report that they will have to raise prices even further.
Against that backdrop, public relations professionals suggest that food companies and supermarkets will need to come up with a more satisfying response in the future-one that acknowledges the difficulties facing consumers and goes beyond demands for regulatory relief.
Omnicom-owned public affairs firm Portland has been examining consumer attitudes, and partner Seonaid Hyslop-Parsons acknowledges that“the scrutiny around affordability has become more political than at any point in recent memory.” At the same time, she says consumers have not yet become uniformly price led. The firm's recent polling found around half (50.3%) of shoppers cite lowest price or best value for money as a top purchase driver, meaning quality, trust and brand reputation also still matter deeply to a significant proportion of shoppers.
“The challenge for businesses is explaining why costs are rising and protecting profitability, without appearing detached from the pressures consumers are facing or simply passing responsibility elsewhere,” Hyslop-Parsons says.“The companies navigating this best are clear on who they are serving and what they stand for. They are explaining pressures candidly, showing visible responsibility where they can, and pushing back on the idea that the only answer to a cost-of-living crisis is cheaper products.”
Mikey Hoare, a partner at Kekst CNC and geopolitical and crisis communications adviser, agrees: "Clients are conscious that affordability is already a top priority for politicians, and that's likely to get more acute, globally and nationally. This is true across a range of markets and sectors, including food. Ultimately, people understand that tough decisions need to be made, and prefer an honest account of how companies are trying to deliver what customers want at reasonable value.”
But different stakeholders have different priorities, as always, and corporate affairs executives are trying to balance those priorities.“We're working with clients juggling multiple plates: showing customers that you recognise the pressures they're under; showing investors that you're protecting margins; and showing governments and regulators that you're playing your part in finding solutions to what will be very challenging scenarios.
“Juggling those plates is tricky now, but the gravitational pull of higher input prices looks likely to make it harder and harder through the rest of 2026."
Jamie Capp, director of corporate and public affairs at WPP's Burson, sees the current crisis as an extension of a longstanding reputational challenge:“The food sector has spent too long explaining why things won't work. That has quietly eroded the political and reputational capital the industry needs when it matters most.
Companies can no longer treat supply chain and operational pressures as an internal issue; they have to recognize them as broader concerns.“Whether people can access affordable food resonates with everyone: consumers, media, politicians and regulators. Unlike almost any other sector, everyone experiences food first as a consumer. That is precisely why the reputational and political stakes are so high.
“Businesses need to tell a story that goes beyond the pressures any one of them faces today. They need to connect operational challenges to the things we all want from food-affordability, resilience, nutrition and access. That is where businesses move from being transactional cost managers in the eyes of media and politicians, to companies actively working to solve challenges shared by business, government and consumers alike.
“This cannot be half-hearted. It requires evidence, a clear understanding of where things stand and where they could go, and not merely an ask of politicians but a genuine offer to help.... The businesses that get there will find themselves shaping the conversation rather than reacting to it.”
Photo: Food and Drink Federation
Matters came to a head in mid-May, when the UK Treasury suggested that the country's largest supermarket chains should introduce voluntary price caps on key groceries in return for the easing of some regulations, from packaging policies to proposed changes to rules around healthy food.
The sector's reaction was predictably hostile.“Government needs to focus on the root causes of rising food inflation, not the symptom,” said the Food & Drink Federation.“We don't believe the answer is a price cap and it's not clear to us how those proposals would work in practice.”
Stuart Machin, the chief executive of M&S called the suggestion“completely preposterous” and claimed the retailer already lost money on basic items such as milk and bread.“I don't think government should be trying to run business,” he said.“They should try to understand business better.... My advice is to try to reduce tax and regulatory burden and free us up in a very competitive market.”
The government quickly backed off the proposal, but with the situation almost certain to get worse before it gets better -even if the Strait of Hormuz can be reopened later this year-consumers are unlikely to see any relief in the near future. A FDF report last week found that business confidence among food manufacturers had dropped to -64%, the lowest levels since the energy crisis following the invasion of Ukraine. The vast majority (82%) report that they will have to raise prices even further.
Against that backdrop, public relations professionals suggest that food companies and supermarkets will need to come up with a more satisfying response in the future-one that acknowledges the difficulties facing consumers and goes beyond demands for regulatory relief.
Omnicom-owned public affairs firm Portland has been examining consumer attitudes, and partner Seonaid Hyslop-Parsons acknowledges that“the scrutiny around affordability has become more political than at any point in recent memory.” At the same time, she says consumers have not yet become uniformly price led. The firm's recent polling found around half (50.3%) of shoppers cite lowest price or best value for money as a top purchase driver, meaning quality, trust and brand reputation also still matter deeply to a significant proportion of shoppers.
“The challenge for businesses is explaining why costs are rising and protecting profitability, without appearing detached from the pressures consumers are facing or simply passing responsibility elsewhere,” Hyslop-Parsons says.“The companies navigating this best are clear on who they are serving and what they stand for. They are explaining pressures candidly, showing visible responsibility where they can, and pushing back on the idea that the only answer to a cost-of-living crisis is cheaper products.”
Mikey Hoare, a partner at Kekst CNC and geopolitical and crisis communications adviser, agrees: "Clients are conscious that affordability is already a top priority for politicians, and that's likely to get more acute, globally and nationally. This is true across a range of markets and sectors, including food. Ultimately, people understand that tough decisions need to be made, and prefer an honest account of how companies are trying to deliver what customers want at reasonable value.”
But different stakeholders have different priorities, as always, and corporate affairs executives are trying to balance those priorities.“We're working with clients juggling multiple plates: showing customers that you recognise the pressures they're under; showing investors that you're protecting margins; and showing governments and regulators that you're playing your part in finding solutions to what will be very challenging scenarios.
“Juggling those plates is tricky now, but the gravitational pull of higher input prices looks likely to make it harder and harder through the rest of 2026."
Jamie Capp, director of corporate and public affairs at WPP's Burson, sees the current crisis as an extension of a longstanding reputational challenge:“The food sector has spent too long explaining why things won't work. That has quietly eroded the political and reputational capital the industry needs when it matters most.
Companies can no longer treat supply chain and operational pressures as an internal issue; they have to recognize them as broader concerns.“Whether people can access affordable food resonates with everyone: consumers, media, politicians and regulators. Unlike almost any other sector, everyone experiences food first as a consumer. That is precisely why the reputational and political stakes are so high.
“Businesses need to tell a story that goes beyond the pressures any one of them faces today. They need to connect operational challenges to the things we all want from food-affordability, resilience, nutrition and access. That is where businesses move from being transactional cost managers in the eyes of media and politicians, to companies actively working to solve challenges shared by business, government and consumers alike.
“This cannot be half-hearted. It requires evidence, a clear understanding of where things stand and where they could go, and not merely an ask of politicians but a genuine offer to help.... The businesses that get there will find themselves shaping the conversation rather than reacting to it.”
Photo: Food and Drink Federation
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment