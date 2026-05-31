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Defense Ministry Presents Review Of Events Of Last Week

Defense Ministry Presents Review Of Events Of Last Week


2026-05-31 10:04:45
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has released a summary of the key events that took place over the past week.

AzerNEWS presents the footage:

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AzerNews

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