Fuel Price Adjustment On June Electricity Bills Set At Zero
Amman, May 31 (Petra) -- The Board of Commissioners of the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) decided on Sunday to set the fuel price adjustment charge on electricity bills for June at zero.
EMRC Chairman Ziad Saideh said the June rate is unchanged from the level applied in May, reflecting the stability of the fuel price adjustment item for next month.
//Petra// NQ
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment