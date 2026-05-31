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Fuel Price Adjustment On June Electricity Bills Set At Zero

Fuel Price Adjustment On June Electricity Bills Set At Zero


2026-05-31 10:03:42
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 31 (Petra) -- The Board of Commissioners of the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) decided on Sunday to set the fuel price adjustment charge on electricity bills for June at zero.

EMRC Chairman Ziad Saideh said the June rate is unchanged from the level applied in May, reflecting the stability of the fuel price adjustment item for next month.

//Petra// NQ

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Jordan News Agency

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