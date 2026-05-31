PM Modi To Visit Surat On June 5, Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 18K Cr

Union Minister CR Patil and Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Sunday held a review meeting ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Surat on Friday, June 5. Surat Collector Tejas Parmar detailed the Prime Minister's itinerary ahead of the high-profile event.

Speaking to ANI, Parmar stated that development projects worth approximately Rs 18,000 crore will be inaugurated in the city during the visit. "The Prime Minister is arriving in Surat on June 5th. He will first proceed to Hazira, where a meeting has been scheduled for him at L & T. Upon concluding that meeting, the Prime Minister will visit our Indoor Stadium here in Surat. A public function is scheduled there, during which development projects worth approximately Rs 18,000 crore will be inaugurated. Before this entire program, a massive cleanliness drive, which we have launched... will continue to gain momentum. Since our entire team is becoming increasingly conscious of the environment and recognising the critical need to be so, we have incorporated this theme into our arrangements... No road show has been planned as of now..." Parmar told ANI

PM Modi Hails Athletes in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded India's emerging athletics stars for rewriting the record books at the 29th National Senior Athletics Federation Cup 2026 in Ranchi, describing their achievements as a reflection of the country's growing sporting prowess.

Addressing the 134th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi highlighted four national records that were broken during the competition and congratulated the athletes responsible for the landmark performances. "Just a few days ago, the National Senior Athletics Federation Competition was held in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Nearly 800 athletes participated in it from all over the country. During this, four national records were broken in four different events. Gurindervir Singh, Vishal TK, Tejaswin Shankar, Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar set new records in different categories. First of all, I congratulate all of them," PM Modi said.

The Federation Cup witnessed participation from nearly 800 athletes and emerged as one of the most successful editions of the competition. (ANI)

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