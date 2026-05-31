Shefali Shah Gifts Herself Space And Perception This Birthday
Dropping the entire list on her official Insta handle, Shefali wrote,
"The gifts I gave myself this birthday -
Expansive space
An abundance of light
Bountiful sky
The volatility of the sea
Long surviving History
Ever evolving perception
Ample heights
Plethora of depths
Myriad colours
Eclectic music
A maze of words
A vibgyor of art
Lots of sweetness
Fiery spice
Some secrets
Abundant solitude
And a huge dollop of myself to top it off! (sic)."
Shefali loves to treat her Insta Family with such uplifting posts.
On Friday, she was seen dancing her heart out on her iconic song "Sapne Mein Milti Hai" from the cult drama "Satya".
Posing in a breezy peach co-ord set, Shefali oozed charm as she let herself completely loose, getting into the vibe of the drama.
Uploading the video of her candid dance on her social media account, Shefali wrote,“You guys must have heard the saying, 'Dance like nobody is watching'... I take it very seriously #internationaldanceday #candid.”
Shefali received massive recognition back in 1997 for her role in the popular series "Hasratein". After that, she did lead roles in TV series like "Kabhie Kabhie" (1997) and "Raahein "(1999), among others.
Shefali also played supporting roles in noteworthy films such as "Waqt: The Race Against Time", "Dil Dhadakne Do", "Gandhi, My Father", "Jalsa", and "Darlings", to name just a few.
After making a noteworthy contribution in the cinema and television, Shefali has also made a mark for herself on the digital platform with powerful shows including "Delhi Crime".
She recently graced the screen with the third instalment of the drama.
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