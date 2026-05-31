Punjab's Law And Order Alarming, Says Haryana CM Nayab Saini

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 31 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party are working in tandem and share a similar ideology.

Referring to the just held municipal elections in Punjab, he said the manner in which law and order was allegedly compromised had raised serious questions about the democratic system.

He said that by conducting the elections through ballot papers, the state government demonstrated that it was apprehensive about facing defeat in a transparent democratic process.

Speaking to the media in Kapurthala city, CM Saini said the state government had made big promises to the people but failed to fulfil them. He added that the public now understood that development cannot be achieved merely through announcements and false assurances.

The Chief Minister said the Aam Aadmi Party government should inform the people how many of the promises made during elections have actually been fulfilled. He said the expected progress in development works has not been achieved and that the law and order situation in the state has continuously deteriorated.

Gangster and criminal activities have increased in Punjab, leading to a growing sense of insecurity among ordinary citizens. He said the government's anti-drug campaign, 'Yudh Nashe Virudh', has also failed to deliver the expected results.

“Instead of taking concrete measures to protect the youth from drug abuse and eradicate the menace, more focus is on publicity.” He said the government should have made more serious efforts in this direction, but the desired outcomes are not visible on the ground.

The Chief Minister said Haryana's double-engine government has worked to deliver public welfare benefits directly to the people through various schemes. By integrating the Central government's Ayushman Bharat Scheme with the state government's Chirayu Scheme, lakhs of families in Haryana have been provided access to better healthcare facilities.

He said the government has taken effective steps to ensure free treatment for the poor and needy people. He said the people of Punjab are increasingly placing their trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his development-oriented policies, and in the coming times, they will work towards bringing the BJP to power in the state.

He added that the people“want development, good governance and accountability in politics and will no longer be satisfied with mere promises”.

Earlier, CM Saini also visited Dera Radha Soami Satsang Beas and paid a courtesy call on Dera chief Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon. During the meeting, the Chief Minister sought his blessings and held discussions on various social and spiritual issues.