Gujarat To See Rainfall, Thunderstorms For Next 6 Days, Says IMD

Gujarat Weather Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Scientist Pradeep Sharma on Sunday said Gujarat is likely to witness isolated to scattered rainfall over the next six days, with thunderstorms also expected across the state during the period.

Speaking to ANI, IMD Scientist Pradeep Sharma said a Western Disturbance was currently influencing weather conditions, resulting in scattered rainfall in parts of the state. "Presently, among the current weather systems, there is a Western Disturbance, due to which scattered rainfall was recorded yesterday. Light to moderate rain was observed in the Gujarat region, while light rain was recorded in Saurashtra," Sharma said.

The IMD scientist said rainfall activity is expected to continue in Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch over the coming days. "Based on the influence of the weather systems, we anticipate that over the next six days, rainfall ranging from isolated to scattered is likely across the Gujarat region, Saurashtra and Kutch. Specifically, on Day 3, fairly widespread rainfall is expected," he said. "We are also expecting thunderstorms from Day 1 through Day 6," he added.

Widespread Weather Activity Across India

Earlier, the IMD said on Sunday that ongoing weather activity is expected to affect multiple regions, with localised heavy showers, thundersqualls, and heatwave conditions in certain areas.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), central and Western India will not be spared, with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha witnessing rain and thunderstorms, along with thundersqualls in Vidarbha and western Madhya Pradesh. Heavy rainfall and isolated hailstorms are also likely in Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, and Maharashtra.

Temperature Update and Safety Advisories

Maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 6-8°C in some areas, particularly in Konkan, which continues to face hot and humid conditions. The highest recorded temperature recently was 44.8°C in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, while the lowest was 17°C in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The IMD has advised residents to remain indoors during thunderstorms, avoid waterlogged areas, and take precautions against heatwaves. Farmers have been urged to protect crops from heavy rainfall and hail, and ensure livestock are sheltered with sufficient water. (ANI)

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