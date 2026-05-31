Kebab Not Grilled Properly: BBQ Restaurant Issues Refunds Worth ₹1.5 Crore, Goes Viral As Customers Never Complained

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Chinese barbecue restaurant chain has gone viral for an unusual reason. It issued refunds to customers who never complained. That's why the restaurant has gone viral on social media.

Very Long Ago Lamb Skewers, which operates 142 directly managed outlets across China, took the initiative in early May. The chain contacted customers who had dined at 48,000 tables across 24 restaurants in February. It offered each of them a 50% refund on their mutton kebab bills.

The total cost of this gesture was 1.1 million yuan, equivalent to approximately US$162,000. In Indian currency, that's more than ₹1.5 crore.

The reason was not a flood of customer complaints. The company internally identified that its roast had not been grilled properly. New equipment failed to control temperatures correctly. The company acted on its own findings before customers even raised concerns.

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Reactions on mainland social media were divided. Some users dismissed it as a clever marketing stunt. Others praised the company for genuinely rewarding customers.

Public relations expert Yao Suxin told China News Service that the gesture had strengthened the brand's image around food quality. It also generated significant online traffic.

This is not the first time the brand has attracted attention for its refund culture. Founded in 2008, the restaurant uses lamb sourced from Hulunbuir, one of China's finest grasslands. Its refund policy is remarkably relaxed by any standard.

Customers can have their entire bill waived simply by telling a server the food was not delicious. Partial refunds are also issued immediately if customers complain about excessive queuing or waiting times.

Many internet users are joking that the brand seems almost too eager to offer refunds. Some say they feel self-conscious making any criticism at all.

The refund policy is just one part of a broader culture of exceptional service. When customers enter a hot restaurant, servers offer cooling patches. Tissues are unusually soft and sweetly flavoured.

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Restaurant toilets stock hand cream, mouthwash and Florida water, according to the South China Morning Post. Free ice cream is served to every diner at the end of their meal.

The brand is also popular with South Korean tourists. Several outlets in Beijing and Shanghai have hired Korean-speaking waiters to accommodate them.

These qualities have earned the chain a notable nickname. It is widely called the Haidilao of the barbecue sector. Haidilao is China's leading hotpot chain and is generally considered the gold standard of hospitality in the Chinese service industry.

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Its offerings include free manicures, car washes, pre-meal snacks, fruit, drinks and live performances, including face-changing acts and hand-pulled noodle displays, according to SCMP.

Social Media Reaction

These businesses have sparked a broader conversation across Chinese social media about what customers genuinely deserve. One user summed it up simply.

“To be honest, consumption at those venues is a bit more expensive than the average level. But, I am willing to pay since they value my feelings,” said the user.

“They all have one thing in common: using sincerity in exchange for sincerity,” SCMP quoted another user as saying.