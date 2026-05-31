EU May Add 20 More Shadow Fleet Tankers To New Russia Sanctions Package Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Bloomberg reports this, citing informed sources.

Discussions on the new sanctions package include measures against more banks, oil traders, refineries, and cryptocurrency operators in third countries that Russia uses to circumvent existing EU restrictions.

In addition, approximately 20 more shadow fleet tankers could be added to the sanctions list.

The sanctions regime could also eventually be expanded to cover vessels transporting liquefied natural gas (LNG), limiting the Kremlin's ability to develop a shadow fleet for LNG exports.

The EU has already imposed sanctions on hundreds of vessels linked to Russia's shadow fleet.

However, the new package is unlikely to include a complete ban on maritime oil transportation. Several EU member states continue to oppose such a measure due to instability in the Middle East and unless it receives broader support from the G7 countries.

According to the sources, the primary objectives of the new package are to further reduce Russia's energy revenues and weaken its financial sector, while also depriving its military industry of critical supplies.

Other proposals for the 21st sanctions package include trade restrictions on certain critical minerals, metals, and ores used in Russia's aerospace sector and in the development of drones that Moscow uses to bomb Ukrainian cities, as well as technologies such as signal-jamming equipment.

The bloc is also considering export controls on about two dozen companies, including firms from China, India, Turkey, and Central Asia that continue to supply Russia with restricted goods used in weapons systems or required for their production.

The EU intends to finalize and formally propose the new sanctions package against Russia in early June.

Zelensky alignswith EU targeting Russian, Iranian, Sudanese citizens and companies

As reported by Ukrinform, Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger said that the European Union should prepare for future peace negotiations aimed at ending Russia's aggression against Ukraine by appointing a chief EU negotiator, while simultaneously increasing pressure on Russia through the adoption of a robust 21st sanctions package.

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