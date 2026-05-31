Adah Sharma Drops A Beautiful Rendition Of 'Woh Lamhe' With A Guitar

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma spent her Sunday channeling her inner singer. Taking to her official X (Known as Twitter) handle, the 'The Kerala Story' actress was seen sharing her own rendition of the "Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein" track from the 2005 release "Zeher".

Adah was also seen playing the guitar as she sang the track originally picturized on Emraan Hashmi and Shamita Shetty.

Asking the netizens about their weekend plans, she penned the caption, "Kya hai aapke Sunday plans? (sic)".

Directed by Mohit Suri, "Zeher" is inspired by the 2003 American film "Out of Time".

In the meantime, Adah, who was last seen in Vikram Bhatt's "Tumko Meri Kasam", revealed how she measures success.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, she revealed that to her, success is not just about box-office numbers or critical acclaim, but about making a lasting impact on the audience.

Sharing how she measures success at this stage of your career, Adah told IANS,“Box office is like that loud friend that shouts '375 crore for The Kerala story highest grossing female lead film ' so everyone turns and looks, and of course, I'm grateful when that happens.”

“Critical acclaim is the quiet, intellectual friend who doesn't speak much, but when he does, you feel like you passed some secret exam,” she went on to add.

“Numbers and opinions come and go; what remains for me is how the audience reacts to scenes, remembers performances, and dialogues,” continued the 33-year-old actress, who was loved for her work in“Commando,” concluded Adah.

Up next, Adah has been roped in to play a crucial role in“Governor: The Silent Saviour,” which stars the National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.

The project is reported to be inspired by India's 1991 economic crisis.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the banner Sunshine Pictures, "Governor" is likely to be out in the theatres on June 12.