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Biden Challenges Release of Memoir Interview Recordings in Federal Court
(MENAFN) Former US President Joe Biden has taken legal action seeking to block the release of audio recordings and transcripts of conversations he held with the ghostwriter of his 2017 memoir, according to reports.
The dispute stems from a 2024 request submitted by the conservative Heritage Foundation, which sought access to government-held records tied to Biden’s interactions with Mark Zwonitzer, who assisted in writing *Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose. The request was filed under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
Initially, the Department of Justice rejected the request, arguing that the materials were exempt from disclosure. However, Biden’s legal team says the department later reversed that position during President Donald Trump’s second term, moving toward releasing the recordings and transcripts with limited redactions.
In court filings, Biden’s attorney Amy Jeffress stated that officials informed the former president that the materials were scheduled for release to the requesting parties and Congress, following a final decision made in February.
According to the lawsuit, the recordings contain deeply personal discussions related to a significant period in Biden’s life, which he described in his memoir as one of the most consequential and emotionally difficult chapters.
Jeffress argued in the filing that such material falls under privacy protections within FOIA exemptions, emphasizing that private conversations conducted in personal settings should not be publicly disclosed.
“President Biden’s conversations with Zwonitzer and, ultimately, in his memoir, he recounted the year of his life that began during the Thanksgiving holiday in 2014,” Jeffress wrote.
“That year was among the most consequential of President Biden’s political life and the most painful of his personal life.”
The lawsuit maintains that individuals, including former and current senior officials, retain a right to privacy regarding personal conversations held in private contexts, which it argues should prevent the release of the recordings.
The dispute stems from a 2024 request submitted by the conservative Heritage Foundation, which sought access to government-held records tied to Biden’s interactions with Mark Zwonitzer, who assisted in writing *Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose. The request was filed under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
Initially, the Department of Justice rejected the request, arguing that the materials were exempt from disclosure. However, Biden’s legal team says the department later reversed that position during President Donald Trump’s second term, moving toward releasing the recordings and transcripts with limited redactions.
In court filings, Biden’s attorney Amy Jeffress stated that officials informed the former president that the materials were scheduled for release to the requesting parties and Congress, following a final decision made in February.
According to the lawsuit, the recordings contain deeply personal discussions related to a significant period in Biden’s life, which he described in his memoir as one of the most consequential and emotionally difficult chapters.
Jeffress argued in the filing that such material falls under privacy protections within FOIA exemptions, emphasizing that private conversations conducted in personal settings should not be publicly disclosed.
“President Biden’s conversations with Zwonitzer and, ultimately, in his memoir, he recounted the year of his life that began during the Thanksgiving holiday in 2014,” Jeffress wrote.
“That year was among the most consequential of President Biden’s political life and the most painful of his personal life.”
The lawsuit maintains that individuals, including former and current senior officials, retain a right to privacy regarding personal conversations held in private contexts, which it argues should prevent the release of the recordings.
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