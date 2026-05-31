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White House Lawn Transformed for Planned UFC Event Marking Trump Birthday
(MENAFN) Construction has reportedly begun on a temporary mixed martial arts venue on the White House lawn ahead of an event scheduled for June 14, according to reports.
The planned event is said to coincide with both the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States and President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday. Media reports indicate that cranes and heavy equipment have been seen on the White House grounds assembling a UFC-style arena.
According to reports citing images from the site, the setup includes an octagonal fighting cage, large video screens, and temporary seating arranged to accommodate thousands of spectators. The staging reportedly incorporates red, white, and blue color schemes consistent with the US flag. Trump has previously described the concept as featuring “a 5,000-seat arena right outside the front door of the White House,”
The idea of hosting a UFC event at the presidential residence was first floated by Trump during a previous Independence Day celebration, when he suggested using the grounds for a large-scale sporting spectacle due to the available space.
Reported fight card details circulating in US media suggest potential matchups including Ilia Topuria versus Justin Gaethje for a lightweight title, and an interim heavyweight bout between Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane.
The construction activity has also reportedly impacted pedestrian access near Constitution Hall in Washington, where the Scripps National Spelling Bee is currently taking place after relocating from Maryland.
One attendee described the unusual overlap as “two very disparate forms of entertainment,” according to reports.
While the White House has historically hosted athletes and sports champions—including appearances by figures such as Muhammad Ali—the prospect of hosting a mixed martial arts event at the presidential residence would represent an unprecedented development.
The planned event is said to coincide with both the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States and President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday. Media reports indicate that cranes and heavy equipment have been seen on the White House grounds assembling a UFC-style arena.
According to reports citing images from the site, the setup includes an octagonal fighting cage, large video screens, and temporary seating arranged to accommodate thousands of spectators. The staging reportedly incorporates red, white, and blue color schemes consistent with the US flag. Trump has previously described the concept as featuring “a 5,000-seat arena right outside the front door of the White House,”
The idea of hosting a UFC event at the presidential residence was first floated by Trump during a previous Independence Day celebration, when he suggested using the grounds for a large-scale sporting spectacle due to the available space.
Reported fight card details circulating in US media suggest potential matchups including Ilia Topuria versus Justin Gaethje for a lightweight title, and an interim heavyweight bout between Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane.
The construction activity has also reportedly impacted pedestrian access near Constitution Hall in Washington, where the Scripps National Spelling Bee is currently taking place after relocating from Maryland.
One attendee described the unusual overlap as “two very disparate forms of entertainment,” according to reports.
While the White House has historically hosted athletes and sports champions—including appearances by figures such as Muhammad Ali—the prospect of hosting a mixed martial arts event at the presidential residence would represent an unprecedented development.
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