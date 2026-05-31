Delhi Govt Begins Demolition Of 143 Illegal Structures To Widen Road In Shalimar Bagh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) The Delhi government on Sunday carried out a major demolition drive in the Haiderpur village area of Shalimar Bagh to implement a Supreme Court decision against unauthorised constructions on public Right of Way.

District Magistrate (DM) of Central-North District S.S. Parihar said that the action was being carried out in compliance with court orders.

In the joint survey conducted on January 10, 2026, it was found that a total of 143 unauthorised permanent (pucca) constructions exist within the prescribed 30-meter Right of Way, he said.

He said the land in question is acquired government land, which is designated as a public road in the Master Plan of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and forms a part of the prescribed Right of Way of Road No. 320.

The administration has clarified that this action will continue until all illegal structures located in the designated area are removed and land is made available for the road widening project, he said.

He said that this road is part of a vital traffic corridor connecting the Shalimar Bagh Railway Under Bridge (RUB) to the Outer Ring Road.

This route connects the Ring Road, Azadpur, Shalimar Bagh, and surrounding large residential, commercial, and institutional areas, he said, adding that it ensures access to hospitals, government offices, and developing administrative complexes.

He added that the current width of the road has been severely affected due to encroachments, creating regular traffic jam situations and causing movement difficulties for ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, and other emergency services.

According to the DM, the acquisition of the land in question was initiated for the planned development of Delhi through notifications in the years 1959 and 1961.

The declaration of land acquisition was issued in the year 1966, and Award Nos. 40/1980-81 and 50/1980-81 were announced in the year 1980. The possession of the land was taken in July 1980, and the remaining compensation amount was also deposited in the year 1981. Thus, the process of land acquisition and compensation payment was completed more than four decades ago.

Parihar stated that in 2025, a scientific demarcation of the land was jointly carried out by the DDA, Revenue Department, Land and Building Department, and Public Works Department using the Total Station Method (TSM) technology.

In the joint survey conducted on January 10, 2026, it was found that a total of 143 unauthorised permanent (pucca) constructions exist within the prescribed 30-meter Right of Way, he said.

Out of this, the existing road is situated on an area of approximately 19.5 meters, while an area of approximately 10.5 meters is blocked due to encroachment, he said.

He mentioned that the administration has adopted the principle of minimum displacement in the execution of the project. Although the approved Right of Way is 30 meters, action is being taken only in the necessary 10.5-meter area in the current phase so that the maximum number of structures can be saved, establishing a balance between public interest and minimum displacement.

The DM informed that a public notice was issued in January 2026, inviting objections from the affected persons. The notices were also published in prominent newspapers. After considering all objections, an order was passed by the Land Acquisition Collector on March 20, 2026.

He said that thereafter, an attempt was made by some residents to challenge the administrative action and seek a declaration that the land acquisition had lapsed under Section 24(2) of the 2013 Act by filing a petition in the Delhi High Court.

The government presented the record before the court showing that the acquisition of the land had been validly completed, compensation had been deposited, and possession had also been taken.

Parihar stated that on April 6, 2026, the Delhi High Court dismissed the petition, observing that the petitioners do not possess valid documents of pre-acquisition ownership, the land acquisition is valid, and a road project of public importance cannot be stalled.

On May 29, 2026, the Supreme Court also cleared the decks for encroachment removal.