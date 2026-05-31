ISSF World Cup: Manu Bhaker, Samrat Rana Win Silver In Mixed Pistol

Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and world champion Samrat Rana finished second to take home silver after they were pipped by the Chinese pair of World No 1 and defending World Champions Yao Qianxun and Hu Kai in the 10m air pistol mixed event at the ISSF World Cup in Munich.

The Indians were defeated by just 0.3 points at the event that took place on Saturday, the final day of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol. India finished second in the medal tally with four medals, two gold and two silver, behind China, who secured four gold and three bronze medals.

A Thrilling Final

Manu and Samrat had a slow start, shooting 100.0 after the first series of five shots each to be in third out of the four team finals, with Samrat hitting 51.0 and Manu a 49.0. Manu caught her rhythm in the second series, hitting a high 51.5, while Samrat's 49.9 helped the pair to leap into second, according to a press release by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

The Indian pair cut down the lead with the Chinese pair to just 0.1 at the end of the third series with Manu hitting an impressive 51.8 while Samrat followed it up with another good score of 50.7.

Both shooters took a huge 2.2-point lead at the end of the first elimination series of three shots with scores of 30.9 from Manu and 30.5 from Samrat. The Chinese pair faltered with scores of 29.7 and 29.4.

Samrat hit 31.2 in the next elimination series, but Manu faltered with shots of 9.3 and 8.8 in her 19th and 20th shots, allowing the Chinese to catch up. At the end of the 21st shot, the 2.2 points lead that the Indians had was wiped out as Yao and Hu took 0.2 points lead. Shen Yihao and Bu Shuaihang of China were confirmed as the bronze medallists after the series.

Manu started the last series with a 10.6 but Samrat could only manage a low 8.8 which increased the lead of the Chinese pair. Yao did shoot an 8.7 herself in the 23rd shot but HU Kai compensated for that with three shots in the high 10s. Meanwhile the Indian pair could only manage to cut short the lead by 0.3 points, confirming their silver medal.

Earlier in qualification, the second Indian pair of Suruchi Singh and Shravan Kumar finished in tenth place with a combined score of 575-20x with Suruchi hitting 291-11x and Shravan scoring 284-9x.

Rifle shooters miss out

Earlier in the day, both Indian pairs could not qualify for the medal rounds. Elavenil Valarivan and Arjun Babuta finished in 14th with a combined score of 630.0 while Arya Borse and Shahu Tushar Mane finished two places below in 16th with a total score of 629.6.

The pair of Wang Zifei and Sheng Lihao of China won the gold while Norway's Jeanette Hegg Duestad and Jon-Hermann Hegg won silver and the second Chinese pair of Han Jiayu and Ma Sihan won bronze. (ANI)

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