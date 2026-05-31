State Customs Committee Prevents Sale Of Illegally Imported Medicines
The Operational-Investigative Main Department of the State Customs Committee (SCC), together with the Operational and Investigation Department of the Baku Main Customs Department, have carried out comprehensive operational-search measures, AzerNEWS reports.
As a result, they prevented the sale of a large quantity of medicinal products illegally brought into the country.
A total of 44,335 units of unregistered medicines in 251 different types were discovered. These included blisters, ampoules, and vials.
The medicines were found in a pharmacy warehouse and a cargo vehicle in the city of Sumgait.
An investigation into the case is ongoing.
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