Russian Shelling Of Sloviansk Leaves Boy And His Mother Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Sloviansk City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy struck our community six times. They attacked vehicles with FPV drones and used Molniya-2 and Geran-2 UAVs," the statement said.

According to the head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, Vadym Liakh, a gas station was hit and at least five private houses were damaged. Two people were injured - a seven-year-old boy and his mother. Both received all necessary medical assistance.

In addition, a nighttime drone strike damaged Nova Poshta Branch No. 1.

The company reported that none of its employees were injured. Emergency responders and police are working at the impact site, and an assessment of the consequences of the attack is ongoing.

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"Detailed information regarding the condition of shipments will be determined after the complete elimination of the fire's consequences. The company will compensate customers for the declared value of destroyed parcels. We are already contacting customers to provide details about reimbursement," Nova Poshta stated.

The company also noted that it has adjusted its logistics routes to ensure timely delivery of shipments. Customers can obtain up-to-date information about their parcels through the mobile app or on Nova Poshta's official website.

As Ukrinform previously reported, two people were killed and four others were injured in enemy attacks across Donetsk region during the previous day.

Photo: Sloviansk City Military Administration