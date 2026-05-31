Orange Jordan, FATE Esports Renew Partnership To Advance Gaming Ecosystem

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 31 (Petra) – Orange Jordan has renewed its strategic partnership with FATE Esports, a company specializing in competitive gaming, in a move aimed at strengthening Jordan's esports ecosystem and supporting the continued growth of the sector.

According to a company statement issued Sunday, the agreement was signed by Orange Jordan Chief Executive Officer Philippe Mansour and FATE Esports co-founder Mohammad Majali.

Orange Jordan said the renewal of the partnership, which was first established in 2020, reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting startups and expanding their regional footprint, while fostering innovation within the digital economy.

The company noted that the partnership aligns with the shared vision of both parties to drive further development of the esports industry, accelerate digital transformation, enhance the competitive gaming landscape in Jordan, and empower the next generation of gamers through sustainable initiatives and opportunities.

//Petra// AJ