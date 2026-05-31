Burial Ceremonies To Be Restricted During Midday Hours This Summer In Qatar
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality announced, in cooperation with the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, the adoption of early morning and evening hours for burials during the summer period.
As part of organizing operational procedures at cemeteries, the schedule in place from June to September will be as follows:
1. Morning period: Burials will be limited to morning hours only, following sunrise until 8am.
2. Evening period: After Maghrib (sunset) and Isha (night) prayers.
Burial procedures that would otherwise fall during the Dhuhr (noon) and Asr (afternoon) prayer periods will be postponed to the specified evening times.Read Also
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