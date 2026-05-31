CBSE Cyber Experts Monitor Onmark Portal As Re-Evaluation Process Begins Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) On the eve of accepting applications for revaluation and verification of answer sheets, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on Sunday that its cybersecurity team is monitoring the portal vulnerabilities, assuring smooth functioning in coming days.

Starting on Monday, the CBSE's Post-Result Activities portal will become operational allowing Class 12 students to file applications for verification and re-evaluation of answer books, an official said.​

On Sunday, the CBSE assured a close watch on the portal for a smooth processing of applications.

"We have been closely monitoring the vulnerabilities in the OnMark portal of our service provider that are being flagged in the public domain. An expert team of cybersecurity professionals has been deployed over the last few days from across various arms of the government as well as the IITs to fortify these systems, including taking them over to a more secure set up," the Board said.

The Board also asked citizens to report weaknesses in the system for quick rectification and minimisation of hardships for students.

"The identified vulnerabilities have been contained, and other exploitable weaknesses are being ruled out. We are grateful to all alert citizens and ethical hackers pointing out such weaknesses and have gotten in touch with some of them directly. We request any others to reach out to our security teams at... for any further inputs," the Board said.

The CBSE also advised students to seek help on its helpline in case of any problem.

"Students who may have queries may reach out to the CBSE Tele-Counselling Helpline - 1800 11 8004 and Email-...," the CBSE added.​

The option to seek verification and re-evaluation of answer books is available only to students who have already received scanned copies of their evaluated answer books.​

So far, nearly four lakh students have accessed around 11 lakh scanned answer sheets through the portal, the CBSE said.​

Upon receiving an application for re-evaluation, the questions will be reviewed by subject experts, who will update the marks if discrepancies are found.​

Earlier, glitches forced the CBSE to repeatedly extend the deadline for filling revaluation applications and depositing the fee.​