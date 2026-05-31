Attack On Abhishek Banerjee Premeditated, Could've Been Fatal: Sibal

Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday strongly condemned the attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee in West Bengal's Sonarpur, alleging that the incident was "premeditated" and raising questions over security arrangements and police inaction.

Addressing a press conference, Sibal said he was "shocked" and alleged that Banerjee could have suffered fatal injuries had he not been wearing a helmet. "I was shocked yesterday when I saw on social media the manner in which Abhishek Banerjee was attacked. Now, obviously, it was a premeditated attack. Luckily, he was wearing a helmet, or else it would have been a fatal injury," Sibal said.

Security Withdrawn, Police Inaction Alleged

Sibal further alleged that Banerjee's security was deliberately withdrawn despite authorities being aware of his visit. "I think purposely, they withdrew the security of Abhishek Banerjee, who is a member of the Lok Sabha. They knew where he was going. People were gathered there--goons, they were certainly not citizens. These are the kind of people who should lose their right to vote," he said.

"The Chief Election Commissioner has made no statement. Shameful. And the policemen looked away, didn't interfere in the process at all," he added.

Sibal Blames BJP, Demands Investigation

Calling for accountability, Sibal demanded an investigation into the alleged conspiracy behind the incident. "This is happening during the BJP's tenure. This is showing the scene of a developed India. This is the scene of the coming years. The Home Minister of this country and the BJP's senior leader have not condemned this act. Suvendu Adhikari himself should have gone there. The person who threw the stone has not been arrested... It was already decided that there would be stone-pelting...This is the violence of democracy, " he said.

Privilege Motion Demanded

Sibal further said, "A privilege motion should be moved because Abhishek Banerjee is a member of the Lok Sabha, and those responsible should be brought to book," he said.

"It's shameful, absolutely shameful," he added.

Background of the Attack

Earlier, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly attacked with bricks, stones, and eggs during his visit to Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district on Saturday. He had gone to meet families affected by post-poll violence in the district. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)