Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory Releases Space Weather Forecast

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory named after N. Tusi, operating under the Ministry of Science and Education, has released information on space weather conditions and forecasts, AzerNEWS reports.

Solar activity has weakened, with mostly C-class solar flares observed. Coronal mass ejections have also been recorded.

The number of sunspots on the solar surface has decreased, with 86 sunspots in 6 sunspot groups observed, along with coronal holes. No sunspot groups with complex magnetic polarity have been detected.

The maximum speed of the solar wind has increased up to 655 km per second.

From May 25 to 31, the probability of C-class flares is 95 percent, M-class (R1–R2) flares is 35 percent, and X-class (R3) flares is 5 percent.

The flux of electrons with energy above 2 MeV is expected to increase further, while proton flux with energy above 10 MeV is expected to remain at background levels.

The solar wind is expected to become elevated again due to the influence of negatively charged coronal hole streams.

The geomagnetic field is expected to shift to an active level under the influence of these coronal hole streams.