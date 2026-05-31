KMC Identifies 3,000 Illegal Constructions In Kolkata, Detects Syndicate With Political Connections

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 31 (IANS) The Building Department of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has reported the identification of approximately 3,000 illegal constructions throughout the city, as stated by a civic body official on Sunday.

The official indicated that the constructions, additions, and extensions made to thousands of these residences are entirely unlawful and are subject to demolition at any moment. Numerous such illegal structures have emerged in the vicinity of the EM Bypass in eastern Kolkata.

Among the six boroughs of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the majority of illegal constructions have occurred in regions such as Beliaghata, Tangra, Tiljala, Burrabazar, Topsia, Kasba, Garden Reach, Metiabruz, Cossipore, and Chitpur. Certain areas have been designated as 'red zones' by the building department of the KMC. According to officials, these red zones are classified as locations with a significant presence of illegal structures.

In the course of the investigation, KMC officials discovered that these unlawful constructions were facilitated by local promoters and syndicates.

As per sources from KMC, it is often the case that a promoter or construction firm secures approval from the municipal corporation for the erection of a 'G plus four' structure, yet subsequently constructs a 'D plus five' instead. This situation not only presents an opportunity for increased profits from the additional 'illegal' floor, but also results in a significant rise in costs associated with the procurement of building materials. The profits generated are distributed among the syndicates.

An official has stated that in certain buildings where an extra floor has been constructed unlawfully, the entire structure will not face demolition; rather, only the additional floor will be scrutinised.

The building department of the KMC says that in all the areas of Kolkata that have already been identified as 'red zones' for illegal construction, there may be a situation where villages or slum areas were razed to the ground by syndicates so that such illegal constructions could take place. According to the sources, names of many Trinamool Congress leaders are also coming up behind these illegal constructions.

After the change of government in the state, KMC administrators are monitoring the city to identify illegal constructions following a strict message from the top administration.

The bulldozer action has been underway against illegal constructions that have sprung up with the support of Trinamool Congress leaders in Tiljala, Beliaghata and Kasba areas.