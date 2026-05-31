'This Class System Has To Go': Hyderabad Man's 'Team Lunch' With Driver, House Help Wins Hearts

A Hyderabad man has won praise online after sharing a heartwarming snapshot of a tradition he follows with his household staff, using a simple meal, shattering class divisions in India.

The viral post, shared by X user Naresh, featured a cheerful selfie of him enjoying lunch alongside his driver and house help. The trio sat together at the dining table, smiling for the camera as they shared a meal of keema paratha.

Explaining the story behind the picture, Naresh revealed that such gatherings are a regular part of his routine.

“Once in a couple of months, I have a 'team lunch' with my staff, which is my driver and my maid,” he wrote.

According to Naresh, both his driver and house help were initially reluctant to sit and eat with him at the same table, a hesitation he attributed to years of ingrained social conditioning.

"This class system in India has to go. For heaven's sake, this is 2026,” he added.

Once in a couple of months, I have a 'team lunch' with my staff, which is my driver and my maid:)Initially they were so reluctant to sit at the dining table because of years of conditioning! This class system in India has to go. For heavens sake, this is 2026: simple meal... twitter/KhwkeyQ3Cz

- Naresh (@TopDriverIndia) May 29, 2026

Naresh also joked about the modest menu, writing,“PS: simple meal of Keema paratha.”

The post quickly resonated with social media users, triggering discussions about class barriers that continue to exist in everyday spaces. Many people shared similar experiences, recalling how domestic workers, support staff, or office assistants often preferred eating separately because they had long been conditioned to maintain social distance.

Several users said they had consciously encouraged household workers and support staff to use the same dining spaces, utensils, and meals as everyone else, arguing that dignity and respect should not be determined by profession or social status.